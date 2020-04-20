e-paper
This husky literally cannot handle all the belly rubs coming her way. Watch

This husky literally cannot handle all the belly rubs coming her way. Watch

Get ready to be jealous of Lola, the highly adored doggo.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 20, 2020 19:13 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lola initially falls back but then quickly gets up again to demand some more belly rubs.
Lola initially falls back but then quickly gets up again to demand some more belly rubs.(Instagram/@milperthusky)
         

Have you ever been so adored that you topple over from all the affection? Well, Lola, the bi eyed husky has!

This 10-second-long video was shared on Instagram on April 18. It shows Lola’s hooman tenderly rubbing her belly. The pooch must be loving the strokes because she quickly relaxes back, probably to offer her hooman’s hand a greater reach. However, there isn’t any ground for Lola to lie back on because the whole scene appears to be taking place on a couch. Cuddled out, Lola initially falls back but then quickly gets up again to demand some more belly rubs. The video ends with Lola getting many sweet kisses on her snout.

On Instagram, the video almost has 3.5 million views. It has also been shared on other social media platforms, such as Reddit.

Here is how netizens reacted to this cute canine. One Instagram user wrote, “OMG I love it”. While another said, “This just made my day! Haha, love her so much”.

“She is such a cutie pie”, read one comment.

Those on the subreddit ‘Animals Being Derps’ where this video has shared had a similar reaction. One person said, “Belly rubs hit different”. While another commented, “The way he came back to snuggle though”.

“My heart”, stated a Reddit user. “What a nice thing to see first in the morning”, read another comment on the thread.

Wouldn’t it be so amazing to be so loved that you fall down? Lola is one lucky husky, that’s for sure! But also she totally deserves those snuggles.

