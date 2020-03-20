This kid from an interior village in Ooty is a hygiene hero. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 11:21 IST

This kid from an interior village in Ooty is setting a hygiene example for everyone who’d watch! This, almost 25-second-long video, shared by Indian Administrative Services official Supriya Sahu is receiving a whole lot of clap emojis on Twitter. It shows a young boy from an unnamed inner village in Ooty demonstrating the handwashing technique health officials are advising to fight Covid-19. Not only does the adolescent look super cool in his purple hoodie practising prime self-care, it is also very impressive to see health messaging reach so far and beyond.

Met this amazing kid in an interior village in Ooty who perfectly explained the hand washing technique to keep safe from the virus. So heartening to see this simple but most important message reaching even remote corners in the fight against #COVID19 #Nilgiris #COVID2019india pic.twitter.com/GN6U2nTOjX — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 18, 2020

The post which was tweeted on March 18 has over 100 retweets, almost 15 comments and 700 likes.

One Twitter user who was highly impressed by this display commented on the thread, “the kind of thing that should always go viral..online and offline”. Another joined the conversation with, “truly amazing”.

One Twitter user praised Sahu herself for doing her bit in helping to raise awareness about this non-pharmaceutical method of disease control. They said, “good that you are doing your bit on spreading awareness”.

In these trying times, little efforts such as washing one’s hands have the potential to make a big difference. One Twitter user stressed the positive nature of such actions. They said, “thank you for sharing this! A positive start to the day with that warm smiles of children”. And then continued by saying “quietly they teach us to have hope and be happy even in these adverse times”.

We hope that you’re taking inspiration from these younglings and focusing as much as you can on personal hygiene. Here is a list of songs you can hum along while washing your hands until the recommended time limit .