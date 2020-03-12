e-paper
This man and his pawsonal trainer’s routine will make you hit the gym. Watch

The video shows a doggo who gives his human company during his workout sessions.

Mar 12, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This clip of an adorable dog is winning hearts.(Instagram/@magnusthetherapydog)
         
Highlights
  • Magnus is a therapy dog who helps his human during workouts
  • The adorable pupper even shakes his hooman’s hand when he completes a push up
  • The clip has garnered over 7.2 million likes

Who doesn’t want the perfect summer body? But turning those dreams into reality requires a lot of work and really sweating it out in the gym - that’s not everyone’s cup of tea. This clip of an adorable four legged gym buddy may help you think otherwise though. The video shows a doggo who gives his human company during his workout sessions.

The 42-second-long clip shows the pooch helping the man while he does some crunches. Then it is seen on top of the man while he does pushups. The adorable pupper even shakes his hooman’s hand when he completes a push up - because who doesn’t deserve a pat on the back for a job well done!

“Couldn’t ask for a better training partner,” reads the caption. Check out the delightful video:

The original video was posted on Instagram few days back. It explains that the dog goes by the name Magnus and is a certified therapy dog.

So far the clip has garnered over 7.2 million likes and still counting. Netizens can’t stop gushing over the dog’s keen interest to help his human out. While some shared videos of their pets helping them out during workouts, others couldn’t stop praising the good boy.

Would you like this adorable dog as your gym buddy?

