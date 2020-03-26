e-paper
Home / It's Viral / This man is sharpening his ‘architectural’ skills while working from home. Watch

This man is sharpening his ‘architectural’ skills while working from home. Watch

Many Reddit users thought what really made the video worth a watch is the man’s reaction.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 26, 2020 08:33 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a man trying to make a structure with plastic containers.
The image shows a man trying to make a structure with plastic containers. (Reddit/KLGAviation)
         
Highlights
  • This, almost 15-second-long, video was posted on Reddit on March 22
  • It is captioned “another productive day working from home”
  • The clip is making people laugh out loud

Without any office banter or water cooler talk, people are finding all sort of creative ways to take breaks while working from home. This man is no exception to the rule but he is definitely an outlier when it comes to the creativity quotient.

This, almost 15-second-long, video was posted on Reddit on March 22. Captioned “another productive day working from home”, this clip is making people laugh out loud.

It shows a man building an arch out of single-use plastic containers. The structure definitely looks more impressive than it sounds because it is able to sustain itself without any external support. Additionally, its shape resembles a set of teeth which is only a little bit unsettling and mostly impressive.

The post currently has over 150,000 upvotes and 1,600 comments.

Another productive day working from home from r/funny

Many Reddit users thought what really made the video worth a watch is the man’s reaction. Somebody commented, “that look of achievement on his face is priceless”. While another added, “your smile at the end made me smile”.

Some on the thread speculated the man’s profession given his craftsmanship. One Reddit user said, “must be an engineer”. While others said, “plot twist: OP is a dentist working from home”, due to the structure’s resemblance to upside-down set of teeth.

“The wholesome kind of quarantine crazy”, commented an individual on the thread. While another Reddit user added, “it’s so pure”, and we cannot say we disagree.

Out of all the way people are keeping themselves from getting bored while working from home, creating half of a denture using nothing but single-use plastic containers is definitely up there.

