This picture of Butterfly Nebula is Instagram users’ fave 2020 Hubble image. Check it out

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 20:47 IST

Throughout 2020, posts shared on the official Instagram account for NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope have helped netizens learn more about outer space. From stunning pictures of galaxies to sonification videos of clusters, the list is long and versatile. These fascinating shares, expectedly, often garnered a whole lot of praise from netizens. In some previous Instagram stories, NASA asked people to vote for their favourite 2020 Hubble image. Looking at the winner, a photo of NGC 6302, also known as the Butterfly Nebula, will probably make you think that netizens made a wise choice.

The official Instagram account for NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope shared this image on December 31. The caption shared alongside the snapshot describes what it depicts. It reads, “What a gorgeous view to end the year. This week, you voted in our stories to decide our Instagram audience’s favorite 2020 Hubble image! The winner was this image of NGC 6302, also known as the Butterfly Nebula”.

The caption text further declares, “Excellent choice”. Checking out the entire post below may leave you uttering similar things:

If that share left you in awe, then know that you are not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 1.5 lakh likes and has simultaneously amassed many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Wow”.

Another individual wrote, “Beautiful”. “Mesmerizing stuff. Thanks for bringing it to us,” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this?

