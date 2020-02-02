This reason makes today’s date special, it’s happening after 900 years

it-s-viral

Today is the day unlike any other. The reason behind this day being special is that it’s a rare palindrome date which is taking place after almost 900 years.

According to Oxford Dictionaries palindrome is defined as “a word, phrase, or sequence that reads the same backward as forward.”

Though the palindrome dates aren’t uncommon, this one takes a special place as it reads the same in multiple date systems. While some countries use date-month-year format, there are other who follow month-date-year system. Today’s date – 02/02/2020 – reads the same in both the systems.

Expectedly, it sparked all sorts of reactions on social media - especially Twitter.

“We are so lucky to have such a special palindrome date occurring in our lifetime because it’s so rare,” University of Portland professor Aziz Inan told USA Today.

Inan further told that such dates are known as “ubiquitous palindromes.” His calculations suggest that the last date which showcased this rare feature occurred on 11/11/1111 - that’s more than 900-year-ago. Also, he further informed that to see another such date one will have to wait until March 3, 3030, for 101 years.