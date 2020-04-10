This ‘terrier taco’ needs to be on everyone’s menu. Tried it yet?

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 10:40 IST

Who doesn’t love Mexican food? That flavourful blend of herbs, the spicy salsa, and filling guacamole? Well, this pet parent has found a way to make tacos even more desirable than they already are!

This 20-second-long clip was posted on the subreddit ‘aww’ on April 9. Appropriately titled “Terrier Tacos”, it shows a woman turning her sweet terrier into a taco. But don’t worry, this isn’t an actual taco, just a figurative one created using a blanket that looks like a taco shell and cloth cut-outs that look like veggies. At the end of the video, you see the doggo get wrapped up in the whole thing, looking like the delicious treat that it is!

The post currently has over 85,700 upvotes and almost 1,600 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “He’s just so happy to be included”. While another wrote, “I’m the main ingredient”, trying to guess the dog’s perspective.

There were a few more of such comments which were trying to understand the doggo’s perspective during this whole food transformation exercise. A Reddit user wrote, “I have no idea what you are doing here. But I like it”. While a different individual stated, “Whatever, as long as there are belly rubs after”.

Lots were won over by the doggo’s smile when a pile of cheese was being sprinkled on the horizontal canine. One comment read, “The smile when the ‘cheese’ gets sprinkled”. While another said, “Cheese smile for a cheese pile”.

“Do you deliver?”, inquired a person. “They deliver cuteness”, replied another. Which is true! This may be the cutest looking taco we’ve ever seen. What are your thoughts on this?