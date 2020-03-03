This TikTok challenge has people swallowing lots of salt and it’s unsafe

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 18:35 IST

From exposing one’s eyes to their phone’s flash to sliding down a penny between the gap of a phone charger and an electrical socket; some TikTok challenges are causing real life threat to their participators. Sadly, every now and then new trends join the list of risky challenges which have the potential to cause serious long-and-short-term health repercussions. This time it’s the salt challenge.

Termed ‘salt challenge’, in this trend participants pour copious amounts of salt in their mouth. It is unclear what one has to do the ‘win’ the challenge but most videos end with the user spitting some, if not all, of the salt out. Here is the video of the original challenge creator. The video has almost 12,500 likes and over 200 comments.

The challenge very closely resembles the ‘cinnamon challenge’ which went viral a few years back on Youtube. The aim of that trend was to eat a spoonful of cinnamon in under 60 seconds without drinking any liquids. Needless to say, many of those videos ended the same with the participants spitting the spice out.

Since it’s conception many people have tried the dangerous ‘salt challenge’. The UK newspaper Mirror interviewed Dr. Simran Deo who strongly advised people against participating in the challenge stating that excessive salt consumption could cause poisoning, seizures, and vomiting.

A TikTok user mocks the trend and shows the ‘right’ way to do the salt challenge.

With cinnamon and salt off the list, one wonders which other spice would get the food challenge spotlight next. What do you think?