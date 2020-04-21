This viral grooming hack is all you need to give your pooch the best paw-dicure

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 12:11 IST

Dogs are mighty brave when a lizard intrudes your living room or when a harmless mailman comes to deliver your package. But one thing they are not at all fond of is any kind of paw-dicure and it becomes a feat to calm them down and give their nails a trim. However, this woman has shared a really useful hack for all pet parents and the result will definitely make you try it out.

Posted by TikTok user @linds.shelton, the clip shows the hack one should use to keep their pooches calm. The video opens to show a woman whose forehead is wrapped in a saran wrap. She then smears some peanut butter on her forehead with a spoon.

Meanwhile, a surprised comment of ‘What are you doing?’ can be heard from the background. Well, what she’s doing becomes clear a few moments later. She sits in front of her dog and signals it to lick the peanut butter on her head while she cuts its nails. The canine excitedly licks the peanut butter and completely forgets about anything else happening around it.

“Need help clipping your dog’s nails? I gotchu,” reads the caption.

The hack has gone viral with over 2.3 million views and tons of comments from netizens.

“Why did I spend so much at the groomers when all I need is peanut butter?” exclaims a TikTok user. “Necessity is the mother of invention,” comments another.

Others found this hack extremely useful during this period of lockdown since all the pet groomers are closed. “I don’t think I have to go to a groomer again! Thanks girl,” says a third. “This is genius, my pug gets so scared while cutting nails, will definitely do this,” writes a fourth.

Would you try this on your pet pal?