e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 09, 2019

What a ‘paw-formance’: Dog ‘faints’ to avoid having nails trimmed, goes viral

The video has netizens laughing out loud and calling it the most dramatic dog ever.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Posted by Twitter user Rashona, the video has collected almost six million views till now.
Posted by Twitter user Rashona, the video has collected almost six million views till now. (Twitter/Rashona)
         

Think you’re having a hard time dealing with yet another Monday? Here’s something that may salvage it. A video going crazy viral all over the Internet shows a dog pretending to faint, all so it could get out of having its nails trimmed. The dog’s little ‘paw-formance’ has netizens laughing out loud and calling it the most dramatic dog ever.

Posted by Twitter user Rashona, the video has collected almost six million views till now - and still very much counting. “The Academy Award for best dramatic performance goes to…” says the caption posted along with the video.

The 10-seconds-long clip shows the dog looking quite grim at the prospect of having its nails trimmed and promptly pretends to faint to escape the experience. Watch:

Along with the millions of views, the video has also collected over 4.7 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 1.3 lakh retweets. People have been posting a ton of comments about this rather dramatic dog.

“That is the cutest thing I have seen in a long time... thanks for sharing,” says a Twitter user. “’I told you I didn’t like nail clipping. Now you’ve killed me. I’m dead! Happy now?’” jokes another.

If you think this dog is alone in acting to get its way, you’re wrong. Weeks ago, videos of a dog in Bangkok, named Gae, went viral. The reason? The stray pretends to have an injured leg all so it can score free food from unsuspecting humans around it.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 13:18 IST

tags
more from it s viral
trending topics
Masood AzharHTLS 2019Vikram landerPrithviraj ChauhanAkshay KumariPhone 11 launchChandrayaan 2Reliance Jio Fiber100 days of Modi 2.0The Sky Is PinkJasprit BumrahSBINarendra ModiJio Fiber Impact
top news
    latest news
      don't miss