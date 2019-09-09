What a ‘paw-formance’: Dog ‘faints’ to avoid having nails trimmed, goes viral

it-s-viral

Think you’re having a hard time dealing with yet another Monday? Here’s something that may salvage it. A video going crazy viral all over the Internet shows a dog pretending to faint, all so it could get out of having its nails trimmed. The dog’s little ‘paw-formance’ has netizens laughing out loud and calling it the most dramatic dog ever.

Posted by Twitter user Rashona, the video has collected almost six million views till now - and still very much counting. “The Academy Award for best dramatic performance goes to…” says the caption posted along with the video.

The 10-seconds-long clip shows the dog looking quite grim at the prospect of having its nails trimmed and promptly pretends to faint to escape the experience. Watch:

Along with the millions of views, the video has also collected over 4.7 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 1.3 lakh retweets. People have been posting a ton of comments about this rather dramatic dog.

“That is the cutest thing I have seen in a long time... thanks for sharing,” says a Twitter user. “’I told you I didn’t like nail clipping. Now you’ve killed me. I’m dead! Happy now?’” jokes another.

If you think this dog is alone in acting to get its way, you’re wrong. Weeks ago, videos of a dog in Bangkok, named Gae, went viral. The reason? The stray pretends to have an injured leg all so it can score free food from unsuspecting humans around it.

