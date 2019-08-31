e-paper
This woman’s act of kindness is winning Twitter. See picture

The image was shared on Twitter on August 30 by IAS officer Dev Choudhary.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This simple image tugged at people’s heartstrings.
“Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for a kindness,” these words written several years ago by Roman philosopher Seneca perfectly capture the essence of an image which is now winning people’s hearts on Twitter.

Shared on August 30 by IAS officer Dev Choudhary, the image shows a girl distributing biscuits to underprivileged children on roadside. “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others - Mahtma Gandhi,” wrote Choudhary. “In the land of Gandhi and Sardar Patel, saw this girl, distributing biscuits to these children on traffic signal. A big salute to her,” he added.

This simple yet powerful image tugged at people’s heartstrings and they dropped comments praising the woman for her gesture.

What do you think of the image?

