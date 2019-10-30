e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

Tiger roams dangerously close to car during safari, forces it to reverse. Watch

The video has been shared with a poignant message about entering a wild animal’s space and watching it in its natural habitat.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has been shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda, who is known for sharing many such videos of animals on his Twitter handle.
The video has been shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda, who is known for sharing many such videos of animals on his Twitter handle.
         

Sighting a wild animal like a lion or tiger during a wildlife safari can be an exciting experience. However, things can get quite frightening if the animals get too close to the vehicles. The frightening moment a tiger walked dangerously close to a car, most likely during a forest safari, has been shared on Twitter. The video has been shared with a poignant message about entering a wild animal’s space and watching it in its natural habitat.

The video has been shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda, who is known for sharing many such videos of animals on his Twitter handle. The clip shows the tiger walking by casually mere metres away from the vehicle. As the tiger walks ahead, the car is seen being reversed by the driver in what feel like extremely intense moments. The tiger, however, seems unfazed by the vehicle and simply walks towards some trees and disappears behind some shrubs.

“How close is close enough?” asks Nanda about the video. “Will this lead to familiarity between these two apex predators with tragic consequences later? Time to understand that proximity and closeness are not the same. Let’s be sensitive to the space required for this majestic animal,” he adds further.

Another Indian Forest Service officer has shared his take on the clip. “Tiger is a secretive animal, prefers isolation, lives a calm life. One must observe the beauty of composure, thoughtfulness and gravitas in his demeanour. One won’t be able to see it from a close proximity. It is disrespectful to go too close to this ‘monk’,” says Ramesh Pandey IFS on Twitter.

The video has collected over quite a few reactions from people on Twitter.

 What do you think about the video?

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 17:39 IST

tags
top news
Pehlu Khan bought cows for dairy, says court; cancels smuggling charge
Pehlu Khan bought cows for dairy, says court; cancels smuggling charge
P Chidambaram sent to 14-day judicial custody, will go back to Tihar jail
P Chidambaram sent to 14-day judicial custody, will go back to Tihar jail
Elected BJP legislative party leader, Fadnavis puts timeframe to Sena talks
Elected BJP legislative party leader, Fadnavis puts timeframe to Sena talks
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents
Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents
‘Situation complex, support Indian government’: EU MPs after J&K visit
‘Situation complex, support Indian government’: EU MPs after J&K visit
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News