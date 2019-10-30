Tiger roams dangerously close to car during safari, forces it to reverse. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:10 IST

Sighting a wild animal like a lion or tiger during a wildlife safari can be an exciting experience. However, things can get quite frightening if the animals get too close to the vehicles. The frightening moment a tiger walked dangerously close to a car, most likely during a forest safari, has been shared on Twitter. The video has been shared with a poignant message about entering a wild animal’s space and watching it in its natural habitat.

The video has been shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda, who is known for sharing many such videos of animals on his Twitter handle. The clip shows the tiger walking by casually mere metres away from the vehicle. As the tiger walks ahead, the car is seen being reversed by the driver in what feel like extremely intense moments. The tiger, however, seems unfazed by the vehicle and simply walks towards some trees and disappears behind some shrubs.

“How close is close enough?” asks Nanda about the video. “Will this lead to familiarity between these two apex predators with tragic consequences later? Time to understand that proximity and closeness are not the same. Let’s be sensitive to the space required for this majestic animal,” he adds further.

How close is close enough? Clip from aTR this weekend. Will this lead to familiarity between these two apex predators with tragic consequences later?Time to understand that proximity & closeness r not the same. Let’s be sensitivity to the space required for this majestic animal. pic.twitter.com/jXUAoZyYqo — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 28, 2019

Another Indian Forest Service officer has shared his take on the clip. “Tiger is a secretive animal, prefers isolation, lives a calm life. One must observe the beauty of composure, thoughtfulness and gravitas in his demeanour. One won’t be able to see it from a close proximity. It is disrespectful to go too close to this ‘monk’,” says Ramesh Pandey IFS on Twitter.

#Tiger is a secretive animal, prefers isolation, lives a calm life. One must observe the beauty of composure, thoughtfulness and gravitas in his demeanour. One won’t be able to see it from a close proximity. It is disrespectful to go too close to this ‘monk’. #MyTakeOnTigers https://t.co/ZNfswZlcco — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) October 28, 2019

The video has collected over quite a few reactions from people on Twitter.

As a regular safari visitor, couldn't help feel guilty over the weekend at Ranthambore . We saw (temporarily) unaccompanied Cubs and the discomfort/fright in the presence of jeeps. Their gay abandon the following day in presence of their mother drove home the point further. — mahesh misra (@maheshmisra75) October 29, 2019

When the pressure is on for signtings, ethics are often compromised. Habituation results, which is definitely detrimental for the animals. We need an urgent rethink on how tourism is handled in wildlife reserves. — Mohan Alembath (@tahrman) October 28, 2019

Some basic rules should be set by forest dept, drivers and guides who undertao these rides should be trained to avoid this man& animal conflict, after all we r in there space — TravelMG (@travelmg_in) October 28, 2019

I always think- why is every photographer crazy about photographing and video-graphing the apex species so desperately that he/she is willing to compromise every rule of conservation! The good images already clicked should suffice the greed of many, may b it’s time to ban 📸 🎥 — Moulika Arabhi (@Marabhi) October 28, 2019

What do you think about the video?

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 17:39 IST