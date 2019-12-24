Tiger tries to pounce on boy at zoo, then this happens. Watch heart-stopping video

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 18:56 IST

Fond childhood memories consist of going to the zoo with one’s family and friends. And the greatest attraction of a zoo is usually the big cat enclosure. But a recent video shared on social media shows how dangerous these big cats can be. The video taken at the Dublin zoo shows a tiger trying to pounce upon a little boy sitting in front of its glass enclosure.

The video taken by a Twitter user shows the kid sitting calmly in front of the glass partition. While the boy sits waiting for a picture, the tiger is seen making a move towards him very slowly. The kid turns around to give the tiger a look and this makes the tiger freeze in its tracks. The moment the boy turns to face the camera, the tiger jumps as if to pounce on the boy. Thankfully, the glass wall separates them.

“My son was on the menu in Dublin Zoo today,” the Twitter user wrote in the caption.

Check out the hair-raising video:

My son was on the menu in Dublin Zoo today #raar pic.twitter.com/stw2dHe93g — RobC (@r0bc) December 22, 2019

Posted on December 23, the video has gone viral with over 1.8 million views and over 45,000 likes.

The agility of the tiger was shocking for many netizens. Some have mixed reactions to the video. While some find the video interesting and say it makes for a memory of a lifetime, others have pointed out the plight of the tiger and how captivity is hindering its natural instinct of hunting.

Class memory for him; but I can’t help feel sorry for the tiger, the urge to just do what nature intended and he doesn’t get the chance...... — Fryburgler (@Lorien78) December 22, 2019

Cool but cruel — Noel E (@noelEdward9) December 23, 2019

Oh my God 😳😳😳 — Jenny Moyles (@JennyMoyles) December 22, 2019

Terrifyingly good — Richie Kavanagh (@richiekav) December 22, 2019

