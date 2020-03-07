e-paper
Tiktok’s ‘Flip the switch challenge’ is flipping identities, age, and characters. Watch

As the line “Look, I just flipped the switch” from Drake’s song Nonstop starts, the light goes off. Then the light comes back to reveal their dramatic and humorous transformations.

Mar 07, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TikTokers are back with the hashtag #fliptheswitch.
TikTokers are back with the hashtag #fliptheswitch.(TikTok/@daquan)
         
Highlights
  • TikTokers are back with a much safer and funnier challenge
  • The challenge, called ‘flip the switch’ with the hashtag #fliptheswitch is going viral
  • After the switch flipping, the participants are seen with their clothes and positions exchanged

After facing much criticism for dangerous challenges like the penny challenge or the skullbreaker challenge, TikTokers are back with a much safer and funnier challenge that people from any age group can enjoy. The challenge, called ‘flip the switch’, has gone viral with people coming up with all sorts of creative ideas and sharing their videos with the hashtag #fliptheswitch.

In the videos, participants stand in front of a mirror and as the line “Look, I just flipped the switch” from Drake’s song Nonstop starts, the light goes off. Then the light comes back to reveal their dramatic and humorous transformations.

Here are some creative examples:

This TikToker takes the challenge all by herself along with a stuffed baby Yoda doll. As the light returns, the woman is seen wearing the costume of baby Yoda and sipping tea similar to a scene from the film ‘The Mandalorian’.

@radiosuzette

##fliptheswitchchallenge ##nonstop ##paco ##babyyoda ##thechild ##babypaco ##fyp ##funny ##theforce ##starwars ##mandolorian ##mando ##drake

♬ original sound - bellalambert

This video shows a couple in casuals. The woman in the video is seen wearing shorts and fixing her hair while the man does the video. After the switch flipping, the couple is seen with their clothes and positions exchanged.

@misshollyallen

who’s prettier though? 🤔 ##fliptheswitch ##fliptheswitchchallenge ##ijustflippedtheswitch ##ijustfliptheswitch ##flippedtheswitch @jackson_michie

♬ original sound - bellalambert

In this video, the man does the challenge with his mom. As the mom starts dancing, the man puts out the light. As the light comes back he is seen dancing in his mother’s place wearing her clothes.

@3ceejay

My mom wanted to do this one, get us on the fyp😂😂 ##foryoupage ##foryou ##makemegoviral ##fyp ##fliptheswitchchallenge

♬ original sound - bellalambert

This video shows a man carrying a baby girl in his arms while filming the challenge. As the light comes back, he is seen carrying a grown up woman in his arms.

@babyfaceniko

Didn’t see that coming! ##fliptheswitch ##fliptheswitchchallenge ##ijustflippedtheswitch ##flippedtheswitch

♬ original sound - bellalambert

This video will make you laugh out loud as the challenge is taken by three friends. The video starts with two men dancing to the song. When the third one, a woman, joins the light goes off. Then they reappear with their attires exchanged.

@daquan

Best one 😂 (via: @theroommates23) ##fyp ##foryou ##lmao ##foryoupage ##fliptheswitch

♬ original sound - daquan

This video shows a young man grooving to the tune. However, when the light goes out, an old man appears in his place.

@dakotaolave

I may or may not have asked a random guy to help me 😬 ##fliptheswitch ##mirrormoves ##comedy

♬ original sound - dakotaolave

The videos have garnered much appreciation from netizens. And, some videos made their way to Twitter too:

Would you try out this challenge?

