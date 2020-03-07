Tiktok’s ‘Flip the switch challenge’ is flipping identities, age, and characters. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 18:40 IST

Highlights TikTokers are back with a much safer and funnier challenge

The challenge, called ‘flip the switch’ with the hashtag #fliptheswitch is going viral

After the switch flipping, the participants are seen with their clothes and positions exchanged

After facing much criticism for dangerous challenges like the penny challenge or the skullbreaker challenge, TikTokers are back with a much safer and funnier challenge that people from any age group can enjoy. The challenge, called ‘flip the switch’, has gone viral with people coming up with all sorts of creative ideas and sharing their videos with the hashtag #fliptheswitch.

In the videos, participants stand in front of a mirror and as the line “Look, I just flipped the switch” from Drake’s song Nonstop starts, the light goes off. Then the light comes back to reveal their dramatic and humorous transformations.

Here are some creative examples:

This TikToker takes the challenge all by herself along with a stuffed baby Yoda doll. As the light returns, the woman is seen wearing the costume of baby Yoda and sipping tea similar to a scene from the film ‘The Mandalorian’.

This video shows a couple in casuals. The woman in the video is seen wearing shorts and fixing her hair while the man does the video. After the switch flipping, the couple is seen with their clothes and positions exchanged.

In this video, the man does the challenge with his mom. As the mom starts dancing, the man puts out the light. As the light comes back he is seen dancing in his mother’s place wearing her clothes.

This video shows a man carrying a baby girl in his arms while filming the challenge. As the light comes back, he is seen carrying a grown up woman in his arms.

This video will make you laugh out loud as the challenge is taken by three friends. The video starts with two men dancing to the song. When the third one, a woman, joins the light goes off. Then they reappear with their attires exchanged.

This video shows a young man grooving to the tune. However, when the light goes out, an old man appears in his place.

The videos have garnered much appreciation from netizens. And, some videos made their way to Twitter too:

I’m not a regular dad, I’m a COOL dad 😂😂😂😂 #fliptheswitch pic.twitter.com/reyFb6wjKB — Tupac Smalls (@Skinny_Samoan) March 4, 2020

She ain’t a real 1 if she can’t #FlipTheSwitch like this... pic.twitter.com/0XhRXdU1Gv — SAM saves the WORLD (@MiamiJustise) March 5, 2020

Would you try out this challenge?