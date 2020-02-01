TikTok video shows ‘creepy’ sea creature, reminds people of Stranger Things

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 19:45 IST

A video of a sea creature - which is equal parts bizarre and creepy – is going all sorts of viral on the Internet. Shared by a TikTok user, the video captures an unusual sight – a slimy fish-like creature which appears to have tentacles.

In the video, the bulbous-headed creature writhes around on the deck with its octopus-like tentacles. There’s also a fishing line stuck in its huge mouth. Exclaimed comments from the onlookers are also heard in the video.

The creature was caught off Coney Island, Brooklyn, reports Daily Mail.

Take a look at the video:

The clip, since being shared, has received over 16.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, it has also gathered close to 1.4 million hearts.

There were many who were reminded of the science fiction horror web series Stranger Things. Some wrote that that creature seems like it’s from the fictional world of the series.

“It’s from Stranger Things,” wrote a TikTok user. “This is demogorgon,” mentioned another while naming it after a villain from the web series. “Stranger Things got real,” wrote a third.

Others also dropped varied comments. While some dished out funny replies, many were irked and wrote that the animal is suffering.

“It’s an octo-squirrel. Duh!” wrote one. “It looks like a messed up octopus,” commented another. “It’s suffering! Put it back in water,” wrote a third.

However, not everyone was freaked out by the video. An user offered some assistance and wrote, “Calm down… it’s a Clearnose Skate. Very common in oceans and bays.”

Also Read | Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out