TikToker’s ‘home alone’ dance video is giving people anxiety. When you see it…

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 15:16 IST

A lot of people are spending their time on TikTok either recording content for the video sharing app or watching what’s available on it. The videos are usually a great source of entertainment for people. However, this TikToker’s video is giving many people anxiety. The clip shows the TikToker dancing while he was home alone. Except, people noticed someone else in the video besides him. Spooked yet? You’re not the only one.

TikTok user @reubix_cube posted his dance video a with a caption saying, “lmao I’m home alone so I learned a TikTok dance. Lov u doja but what has my life come to?” The video shows him grooving to Doja Cat’s Say So.

TikTok users, however, were quick to notice something strange in the video and that’s what’s making this video go viral. We’ll just let you watch the video to spot it.

Did you see that? TikTok users noticed something or someone peeping through the stairs while the TikToker danced.

The video has collected over a million views since it was shared and it has left people divided. While many expressed shock over what they noticed, a few others called the video staged.

“What the heck was that on the stairs?” comments a TikTok user. “The amount of anxiety I have from this video. That’s someone literally poking their head to look at you,” writes another. Many others mentioned the film Grudge in the comments section as well.

However, there were still others who called the entire video staged.

“You obviously planned this with someone to go viral… you wouldn’t just casually say ‘haha I’m home alone so I tried this dance!’ nice try though,” says a commenter. “Lmao so staged. The fact that you put ‘home alone’ and then you try and act like you don’t know anything in the comments is way too obvious. SMH,” says another.

Throughout the comments section and the following videos, the TikToker has mentioned that he didn’t notice anything bizarre until people pointed it out. He also said that he doesn’t have any pets.

What do you think about this video?