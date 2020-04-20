e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / TikToker’s ‘home alone’ dance video is giving people anxiety. When you see it…

TikToker’s ‘home alone’ dance video is giving people anxiety. When you see it…

“The amount of anxiety I have from this video...” reads a comment on the TikTok video.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 20, 2020 15:16 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Do you see what people on TikTok are freaking out about?
Do you see what people on TikTok are freaking out about? (TikTok.com/@reubix_cube)
         

A lot of people are spending their time on TikTok either recording content for the video sharing app or watching what’s available on it. The videos are usually a great source of entertainment for people. However, this TikToker’s video is giving many people anxiety. The clip shows the TikToker dancing while he was home alone. Except, people noticed someone else in the video besides him. Spooked yet? You’re not the only one.

TikTok user @reubix_cube posted his dance video a with a caption saying, “lmao I’m home alone so I learned a TikTok dance. Lov u doja but what has my life come to?” The video shows him grooving to Doja Cat’s Say So.

TikTok users, however, were quick to notice something strange in the video and that’s what’s making this video go viral. We’ll just let you watch the video to spot it.

 

@reubix_cube

lmao i’m home alone so i learned a tiktok dance. lov u doja but what has my life come to? ##musiclives ##positivevibes ##sayso ##qurantine ##boredathome

♬ Say So - Doja Cat

Did you see that? TikTok users noticed something or someone peeping through the stairs while the TikToker danced.

The video has collected over a million views since it was shared and it has left people divided. While many expressed shock over what they noticed, a few others called the video staged.

“What the heck was that on the stairs?” comments a TikTok user. “The amount of anxiety I have from this video. That’s someone literally poking their head to look at you,” writes another. Many others mentioned the film Grudge in the comments section as well.

However, there were still others who called the entire video staged.

“You obviously planned this with someone to go viral… you wouldn’t just casually say ‘haha I’m home alone so I tried this dance!’ nice try though,” says a commenter. “Lmao so staged. The fact that you put ‘home alone’ and then you try and act like you don’t know anything in the comments is way too obvious. SMH,” says another.

Throughout the comments section and the following videos, the TikToker has mentioned that he didn’t notice anything bizarre until people pointed it out. He also said that he doesn’t have any pets.

What do you think about this video?

tags
top news
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
UP CM Adityanath won’t attend father’s funeral amid Covid-19 lockdown
UP CM Adityanath won’t attend father’s funeral amid Covid-19 lockdown
Amit Shah dials Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over Palghar lynching
Amit Shah dials Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over Palghar lynching
LIVE: No relaxation to lockdown rules until May 3, says Karnataka minister
LIVE: No relaxation to lockdown rules until May 3, says Karnataka minister
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news