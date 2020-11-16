Tired of your glasses fogging while wearing a mask? This doctor has a simple solution

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 09:11 IST

Do you wear spectacles and often find your glasses fogging up while you wear a mask? Have you been looking for a solution to this problem? Well, here’s a simple one from a doctor that may help you.

In a tweet posted on November 12, Daniel M. Heiferman, MD shared a simple technique he learnt in the OR to keep his glasses from fogging while wearing a mask. This simple solution can also help keep your mask from falling off your nose. And it only requires a band-aid.

“If you’re having a hard time with glasses fogging or keeping your mask up over your nose, a simple band-aid does wonders. Learned it in the OR. Feel free to share, it may save lives!” he tweeted.

If you’re having a hard time with glasses fogging or keeping your mask up over your nose, a simple bandaid does wonders. Learned it in the OR.



Feel free to share, it may save lives! pic.twitter.com/RBG8JGUzFS — Daniel M. Heiferman, MD (@DanHeifermanMD) November 12, 2020

The tweet, since being posted has collected over 1.3 lakh likes and more than 53,000 likes - and counting. Several people shared reactions to the tweet, including model Chrissy Teigen.

damn this is why you a doctor and I am I don’t know https://t.co/Jf04X6Upcm — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 15, 2020

Here’s how others on Twitter reacted to the share.

“Genius. Thank you. Mine always works it’s way up my nose into my eyes. Please #StaySafe,” shared a Twitter user. “Thanks. With mask I usually have two options - not seeing anything because my glasses are fogging or to remove them and again not seeing anything,” posted another.

“Thank you! Why didn’t I think of this. I’ve been stumbling around unable to see. The rumors that I’m drunk aren’t true. LOL,” joked a third. “Thanks. Mine have been steaming up terrible while walking my dog. I have to take them off and them I can’t see when he poops. LOL,” commented a fourth.

What do you think about this tip? Would you give it a try?