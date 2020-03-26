e-paper
Tortoise helps man during workout. 'Ninja Turtle!' say netizens

Tortoise helps man during workout. ‘Ninja Turtle!’ say netizens

Though there are many videos on the Internet that show dogs and cats helping their humans during workout, wait till we introduce you to this person’s unusual work buddy – a tortoise.

Mar 26, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This tortoise may not be the cuddliest pet but it surely could give others a run for their money.
This tortoise may not be the cuddliest pet but it surely could give others a run for their money.(Reddit/chemnerdgirl)
         

There are days when you need a little bit of motivation to work for that perfectly toned body and it can come from anyone, including your pet. Though there are many videos on the Internet that show dogs and cats helping their humans during workout, wait till we introduce you to this person’s unusual work buddy – a tortoise.

Posted by a Reddit user, this tortoise may not be the cuddliest pet but it surely could give others a run for their money. In the clip, the little one pushes a dumbbell with all its might and successfully rolls it around.

“My tortoise refuses to let me work out alone,” reads the caption.

Check out the adorable clip:

My tortoise refuses to let me work out alone. ❤️ from r/aww

Posted on March 25, the video has garnered more than 5,500 upvotes and tons of impressed comments from netizens. While some cheered for the little guy, others couldn’t help but wonder if it’s a member of the Ninja Turtles.

“Strong little nudger,” comments a Reddit user. “How else is he going to beat the Hare?” says a second, pulling an example from a classic fable. “Master Oogway in training,” writes another. “Teenage mutant ninja turtles!!” exclaims a fourth.

Would you want this little buff as your gym buddy?

