Tortoise helps man during workout. ‘Ninja Turtle!’ say netizens

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 16:19 IST

There are days when you need a little bit of motivation to work for that perfectly toned body and it can come from anyone, including your pet. Though there are many videos on the Internet that show dogs and cats helping their humans during workout, wait till we introduce you to this person’s unusual work buddy – a tortoise.

Posted by a Reddit user, this tortoise may not be the cuddliest pet but it surely could give others a run for their money. In the clip, the little one pushes a dumbbell with all its might and successfully rolls it around.

“My tortoise refuses to let me work out alone,” reads the caption.

Check out the adorable clip:

Posted on March 25, the video has garnered more than 5,500 upvotes and tons of impressed comments from netizens. While some cheered for the little guy, others couldn’t help but wonder if it’s a member of the Ninja Turtles.

“Strong little nudger,” comments a Reddit user. “How else is he going to beat the Hare?” says a second, pulling an example from a classic fable. “Master Oogway in training,” writes another. “Teenage mutant ninja turtles!!” exclaims a fourth.

Would you want this little buff as your gym buddy?