Meet Yoshi, turtle who travelled 37,000 kms to locate her home

Yoshi went halfway around the world to locate her home after she was released from 20 years in captivity.

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 19:08 IST
The image shows a turtle.
The image shows a turtle. (Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
         

A 180 kilogram turtle named Yoshi is doing the rounds on social media which tracked her remarkable journey halfway around the world to locate her home after she was released from 20 years in captivity. The heartwarming post was shared by an IFS officer Parveen Kaswan with the caption, “Incredible journey of a loggerhead turtle to locate its home. This is Yoshi and she just travelled 37000 kms from Africa to Australia probably to find nesting grounds. Also incredible to observe how these creatures move to such a length and why we need to protect nesting grounds.”

“Yoshi was captive for twenty years. She was found damaged. Later trainers helped her in getting back in right health. She was fitted with a satellite tag. Researchers released her and monitored the journey. In which case she was going where she was once hatched. Her home!!” he wrote while replying to his own post.

As the post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions. “Wow! How were you able to track it’s movement??” asked one user. Another wrote, “Really Slow and Steady wins the race”. It’s actually fast 50.68 km a day!” “These are incredible animals. The ocean deserves more respect and treatment against plastic rubbish. I am glad she made her way! Many of them don’t...” read one post. A user remarked, “Travel as much as you can, as long as you can. Life is not meant to be lived in one place.”

