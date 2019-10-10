e-paper
TV anchor’s son interrupts live broadcast, people call it ‘sweet.’ Watch

Besides the cuteness of the entire incident, what impressed people was Courtney Kube’s reaction.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:59 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has collected over 2.6 million views – and still counting.
The video has collected over 2.6 million views – and still counting. (Twitter/@MSNBC)
         

During her live reporting on Syria, NBC correspondent Courtney Kube faced an unexpected interruption – and that is now being termed as “sweet” by netiznes. The video of the incident made its way onto Twitter and is now winning the hearts of people. There is a chance that it’ll amuse you too.

“Their concern is that they want to have Kurdish ...” Kube says in the video before her son interrupts her. Turns out, the little boy walked into NBC News’ Washington studio and straightaway approached the desk where his mother was sitting.

Besides the cuteness of the entire incident, what impressed people was Kube’s reaction. In the video – unfazed by the incident - the reporter simply smiles and says “Sorry, my kid’s are here.” Then, she continues with the news reporting.

Shared on MSNBC’s Twitter handle on October 9, the video has collected over 2.6 million views – and still counting. Not to forget, it has gathered about 47,000 likes and over 10,000 retweets.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the video. While some were delighted to see this moment between a mother and her son, some took a hilarious route to react.

What do you think of this sweet intrusion?

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 17:58 IST

