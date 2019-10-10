TV anchor’s son interrupts live broadcast, people call it ‘sweet.’ Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:59 IST

During her live reporting on Syria, NBC correspondent Courtney Kube faced an unexpected interruption – and that is now being termed as “sweet” by netiznes. The video of the incident made its way onto Twitter and is now winning the hearts of people. There is a chance that it’ll amuse you too.

“Their concern is that they want to have Kurdish ...” Kube says in the video before her son interrupts her. Turns out, the little boy walked into NBC News’ Washington studio and straightaway approached the desk where his mother was sitting.

Besides the cuteness of the entire incident, what impressed people was Kube’s reaction. In the video – unfazed by the incident - the reporter simply smiles and says “Sorry, my kid’s are here.” Then, she continues with the news reporting.

Shared on MSNBC’s Twitter handle on October 9, the video has collected over 2.6 million views – and still counting. Not to forget, it has gathered about 47,000 likes and over 10,000 retweets.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the video. While some were delighted to see this moment between a mother and her son, some took a hilarious route to react.

I think it’s fantastic that she’s allowed to have her kids around while working.



Good on you MSNBC. — Kassandra Seven (@KassandraSeven) October 9, 2019

I love everything about this (well, except the news being reported). — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) October 9, 2019

This was the most wonderful thing I've ever seen on a live news broadcast. Thanks for showing it CAN be done and handling it with grace and humor. — REDACTED (@mrshellwinger) October 9, 2019

Handled it very professionally. Cute moment though. — Liz Kearley (@doxieone1) October 9, 2019

Certainly the best thing I’ve seen on the news in a while. — Roberta Disloyal Jew Lipp (@RobertaLipp) October 10, 2019

Cloudy with a chance of . . .toddlers?? — JanLentz (@GranJanis) October 9, 2019

This made me smile this morning... I’d like to see this more often. :-b — PhyllisIda Concordia (@phylomina) October 9, 2019

Like a boss! Also, great teamwork on the graphic. Kids are the best. — John Panzer (@jpanzer) October 9, 2019

What do you think of this sweet intrusion?

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 17:58 IST