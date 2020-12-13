e-paper
Twin NRI brothers hailing from Punjab distribute sweaters to protesting farmers

On the ongoing talks between the farmers and Centre, Karanveer said the farmers are the backbone of “our country”.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:06 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Ghaziabad
The brothers distributing warm clothes among the protesters at the Delhi-Ghazipur border protest site.
The brothers distributing warm clothes among the protesters at the Delhi-Ghazipur border protest site.(ANI)
         

Two brothers, who hail from Punjab, have come forward to help the farmers protesting against the recently enacted farm laws at the Delhi-Ghazipur border, braving the Delhi winter.

The twins, who now reside in the United States, are back home, supporting the farmers. On Sunday, the 18th day of the protest in and around Delhi, they distributed warm clothes among the protesters at the Delhi-Ghazipur border protest site.

“Who likes to be on the streets? It is the time for struggle. So we are joining the struggle. We are trying to do whatever we can in a small way. These warmers don’t make much of a difference but it is a small step,” said Karanveer, one of the twins.

On the ongoing talks between the farmers and Centre, Karanveer said the farmers are the backbone of “our country”. “We all know there are several issues and the struggle can take time to resolve. I am sure (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji will understand that the country can’t progress without farmers. I am a big fan of Modi ji. In Canada and America, we hold our Tricolour with pride. I am a very proud Indian.”

Six rounds of talks have taken place between the Centre and farmer leaders regarding the laws with no headway.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

