Home / It's Viral / Four-year-old distributes biscuits, bananas to protesting farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border

Four-year-old distributes biscuits, bananas to protesting farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border

Rehaan’s father Mehtab Alam said he has been coming to the site of protest daily from nearby Vaishali.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 09:34 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Ghazipur border
Rehaan said he distributed bananas and biscuits and will come to the place again.
Rehaan said he distributed bananas and biscuits and will come to the place again.(ANI)
         

Individuals, families and groups are coming forward to arrange food for protesting farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border. And four-year-old Rehaan was among those who came today. He came with his father to help distribute biscuits and bananas to the protesting farmers.

Rehaan’s father Mehtab Alam said he has been coming to the site of protest daily from nearby Vaishali.

“We are distributing snacks as I come from a farmer’s family in Bihar. There are so many farmers and we felt they must be facing problems so we try to come to the venue daily and help them,” Alam told ANI.

Alam said has been coming to the protest venue to distribute food items to protesting farmers for almost past 10 days.

He added that his son wanted to accompany him today. Rehaan said he distributed bananas and biscuits and will come to the place again.

Alam said he earns Rs 20,000 per month and he purchases food items for distribution from his income.

“I feel delighted and my father would be proud and happy to see my effort.”

The protest by farmers against three recently enacted farm laws entered the 16th day on Saturday. The farmer leaders have held five rounds of talks with the government and attended a meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah. They have rejected Centre’s proposals for amendments to the laws and are insisting on their repeal.

