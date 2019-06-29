Twitter gets flooded with pictures and videos of waterlogged Mumbai

On Friday, Mumbai woke up to its first heavy rain of the season after a prolonged dry spell. Though it brought relief from the hot and humid conditions, it also created hurdles for the city dwellers. The rainfall in different parts of Mumbai led to waterlogging, flooding, and traffic congestion.

While many took to Twitter to show their happiness, some shared funny memes to cope up with traffic snags and waterlogging across the city. However, a few shared videos and images showing the difficulties faced by people during and after the rainfall.

“Thane station welcomes Mansoon!!” wrote a Twitter user while sharing a video of water pouring in on a train station.

Another person shared an image of a train crossing a rail track filled with water. Jokingly he tweeted, “Water park is officially opened in Mumbai today.” “Please be safe. It’s raining heavily today,” he added.

Water park is officially opened in Mumbai today .Please be safe. It's raining heavily today

“In what language does rain fall over tormented cities?”quoting famous poet Pablo Neruda, a Twitter user shared this image:

Twitter user Viren Nawani shared some stunning images of the rainfall.

Why go Lonavala when you stay at Ghodbunder

A video of waterlogged road was shared by a Twitter user. “Welcome to #mumbaimonsoon this season 1st rainy day,” he wrote.

Other tweeple too shared images and videos showing rain pouring over Mumbai or the city’s waterlogged situation.

You love Mumbai Rains only when you are not on Mumbai Roads, driving like you are playing a video game. Oh but with only thing that in real life you don't get a second chance ⚠️

Intense spell of rain is expected over Mumbai on weekend.

