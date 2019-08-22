Twitter outage in India unveils tweeple’s hilariously creative side
While many were in confusion and looked for some clarity, a few tweeple seized this opportunity to have some fun and dropped hilarious tweets.it-s-viral Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:55 IST
Micro-blogging platform Twitter on August 21 faced an outage in most parts of the world, including India. Around 8 pm yesterday, several netizen voiced their dissatisfaction about the platform not working properly.
Many tweeple were unable to see or share tweets via web and mobile, reports IANS. There were others who received the message, “Cannot retrieve tweets at this time. Please try again later.”
While many were in confusion and looked for some clarity, a few tweeple seized this opportunity to have some fun and dropped hilarious tweets. People also dished out all sorts of posts, after Twitter was up and running, with the hashtag #TwitterDown.
There were also several who initially thought that their account was suspended but later came to know about the outage.
We have collected some of the best #TwitterDown tweets for you. Enjoy!
#TwitterDown— Rahul Koyalkar™ (@koyalkar_77) August 21, 2019
Twitter response to those who thought their account got suspended/hacked..... pic.twitter.com/6wnBb8eFMl
Yesterday, I thought my account got suspended. I installed and uninstalled app and then realized #TwitterDown.— bhushan kakollu (@kakollu_bhushan) August 22, 2019
Twitter addicts be 👇😂#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/auLQbaukXl— BharatPatriot🇮🇳🇩🇪🇺🇸🇮🇱🇪🇺 (@BharatPatriot1) August 21, 2019
Facebook & Instagram. #TwitterDown. pic.twitter.com/5202yJIO1d— नि. (@mrcoffeekhor) August 22, 2019
I thought twitter suspended my account and I was wondering what the hell did I even do. I was an absolute doll and tried less to offend anyone 😂😂 then I got to know that twitter was down. #TwitterDown— Preksha (@prekshasujith) August 21, 2019
When I see #twitterdown— Pradeep vishvkarma (@Pradeep__07) August 21, 2019
My reaction 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oOpcEBjV86
#TwitterDown— 💖 जर्रार कुरैशी TTS 💖 (@ZarrarQ313) August 21, 2019
People who uninstalled and installed Twitter app again 😂
Meanwhile Twitter - pic.twitter.com/08xoh9Yc5D
Twitter DOWN!!!— Mandeep Singh (@meSingh9) August 21, 2019
Now how am I supposed to complain about it? 🤣😜🤪#TWITTERDOWN #THEYFUCKEDUP pic.twitter.com/9qfoOvcRsQ
A few posted that they were unaware of the entire incident. Here’s what they tweeted:
Am i the only one didn't know about #TwitterDown— Akila Silva (@AkilaSilva8) August 22, 2019
🙈🙈🙈#goodmorning #happyday
#TwitterDown tha?— Romero (@DesiChumbak) August 22, 2019
Pata bhi nehi chala 🙈
First Published: Aug 22, 2019 14:51 IST