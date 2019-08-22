Twitter outage in India unveils tweeple’s hilariously creative side

it-s-viral

Micro-blogging platform Twitter on August 21 faced an outage in most parts of the world, including India. Around 8 pm yesterday, several netizen voiced their dissatisfaction about the platform not working properly.

Many tweeple were unable to see or share tweets via web and mobile, reports IANS. There were others who received the message, “Cannot retrieve tweets at this time. Please try again later.”

While many were in confusion and looked for some clarity, a few tweeple seized this opportunity to have some fun and dropped hilarious tweets. People also dished out all sorts of posts, after Twitter was up and running, with the hashtag #TwitterDown.

There were also several who initially thought that their account was suspended but later came to know about the outage.

We have collected some of the best #TwitterDown tweets for you. Enjoy!

#TwitterDown



Twitter response to those who thought their account got suspended/hacked..... pic.twitter.com/6wnBb8eFMl — Rahul Koyalkar™ (@koyalkar_77) August 21, 2019

Yesterday, I thought my account got suspended. I installed and uninstalled app and then realized #TwitterDown. — bhushan kakollu (@kakollu_bhushan) August 22, 2019

I thought twitter suspended my account and I was wondering what the hell did I even do. I was an absolute doll and tried less to offend anyone 😂😂 then I got to know that twitter was down. #TwitterDown — Preksha (@prekshasujith) August 21, 2019

#TwitterDown

People who uninstalled and installed Twitter app again 😂



Meanwhile Twitter - pic.twitter.com/08xoh9Yc5D — 💖 जर्रार कुरैशी TTS 💖 (@ZarrarQ313) August 21, 2019

Twitter DOWN!!!



Now how am I supposed to complain about it? 🤣😜🤪#TWITTERDOWN #THEYFUCKEDUP pic.twitter.com/9qfoOvcRsQ — Mandeep Singh (@meSingh9) August 21, 2019

A few posted that they were unaware of the entire incident. Here’s what they tweeted:

#TwitterDown tha?



Pata bhi nehi chala 🙈 — Romero (@DesiChumbak) August 22, 2019

What would you share about Twitter outage in India?

