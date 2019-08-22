e-paper
Twitter outage in India unveils tweeple’s hilariously creative side

While many were in confusion and looked for some clarity, a few tweeple seized this opportunity to have some fun and dropped hilarious tweets.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:55 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Many tweeple were unable to see or share tweets via web and mobile.
Many tweeple were unable to see or share tweets via web and mobile. (Twitter)
         

Micro-blogging platform Twitter on August 21 faced an outage in most parts of the world, including India. Around 8 pm yesterday, several netizen voiced their dissatisfaction about the platform not working properly.

Many tweeple were unable to see or share tweets via web and mobile, reports IANS. There were others who received the message, “Cannot retrieve tweets at this time. Please try again later.”

While many were in confusion and looked for some clarity, a few tweeple seized this opportunity to have some fun and dropped hilarious tweets. People also dished out all sorts of posts, after Twitter was up and running, with the hashtag #TwitterDown.

There were also several who initially thought that their account was suspended but later came to know about the outage.

We have collected some of the best #TwitterDown tweets for you. Enjoy!

A few posted that they were unaware of the entire incident. Here’s what they tweeted:

What would you share about Twitter outage in India?

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 14:51 IST

