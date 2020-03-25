Twitter shares how they’re going to cope with 21 days of lockdown. Can give you some ideas too

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 12:32 IST

Netizens in India on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 21-day challenge to fight novel coronavirus, saying if millions can participate in virtual online challenges that gives nothing in return, this is the biggest opportunity for the country to come out a winner against the deadly COVID-19 disease that has devastated the world.

Modi announced nationwide three weeks lockdown starting from Tuesday midnight. All states and union territories will come under its purview.

“Folks, Let us take part in this 21 Days Challenge. The habit, for example, Yoga Practice, Reading, Writing Blogs, Cooking, and/or any creative ones. Are you ready?” tweeted one user.

Folks,

Let us take part in this 21 Days Challenge



The habit, for example, Yoga Practice, Reading, Writing Blogs, Cooking, and/or any creative ones.

Are you ready?

Please share and be part of this.#21Days #21DaysLockDown #21DaysChallenge pic.twitter.com/2t9xnW4Td3 — Sai Amruth (@iamvsj) March 24, 2020

Another commented: “Don’t panic on essential items. They obviously will be exempted in the #CoronavirusLockdown. And India has more than enough supplies of all essentials. Relax & tell friends to relax about it”.

Don’t panic on essential items.



They obviously will be exempted in the #CoronavirusLockdown



And India has more than enough supplies of all essentials.



Relax & tell friends to relax about it.#CurfewInIndia#21daysLockdown pic.twitter.com/CiuHdgoa4Q — chandrashmi (@chandrashmi1) March 24, 2020

PM Modi warned that if we don’t follow a complete lockdown for the coming 21 days, the nation will go back 21 years and many families will be devastated.

He also said many powerful countries in the world have become helpless, regardless of their efforts, reiterating that social distancing is the only way to deal with this deadly coronavirus that has infected more than 500 in India to date.

“PM has ordered a national #CoronavirusLockdown for 21 days. Let’s be responsible for safety of our nation and family,” said one social media user.

“A single biggest lockdown in the history for any country. It’s a very bold step. And it’s need of the hour,” added another.

Modi later tweeted: “Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this. Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India”.

Even American social media users hailed Modi for the move, asking US President Donald Trump to do the same.

“Narendra Modi just shut down INDIA. 1.3 billion people. For 21 days. All the science says that’s what you are supposed to do. And the US of course won’t do it,’ tweeted a user.