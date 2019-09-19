Umbrella locks employees out of office for days. People pour in ‘useless’ suggestions

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:51 IST

In the latest edition of unusual-incidents-which-may-baffle-you, an umbrella managed to lock out the employees of an office. Let that sink in.

Twitter user Neeraj K. Agrawal took to the micro-blogging platform to share the incident which took place in his friend’s office and it quickly captured people’s attention. They started dropping all sorts of comments. However, before telling how netizens reacted, here’s a look at what actually happened.

Mike Ponticelli, the man in question, works out of a shared workspace with his team, reports Vice. On Monday morning, when he reached office, he saw one of his team members waiting outside the office because a ‘rouge’ umbrella fell down in front of their main door and jammed it from inside.

The umbrella fell down and jammed the door from inside.

Initially, after all the employees arrived, they tried different methods to bulge the door but without any success, reports Vice. The shared workspace staff and later a specialized engineer too tried to open the door but failed.

Eventually, Ponticelli and his team kept on working out of a different office, while trying to come up with another solution.

In the meantime, because of Agrawal’s tweet the Internet caught onto their plight and suggestions started pouring in. Check out some of the suggestions made by people:

Clearly none of the people in this thread have broken into anything. This is a 40 second problem tops. — Vlatko Babić (@sdeslav) September 17, 2019

OMFG



Stick a jimmy between the gap in the sliding doors, and knock the handle end of the umbrella out of the way. — Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) September 17, 2019

Or try the ventilation system? pic.twitter.com/3etLmOOvih — Just L (aka Belaglik the Biddy) (@JustLittleOldL) September 17, 2019

Later, in a reply to the same tweet, Agrawal shared a screenshot of a conversation between himself and Ponticelli. The image shows them discussing how the issue was finally solved and it was not something suggested by the “smarty pants social webs.” Apparently, the tweeple dropped in useless suggestions.

UMBRELLA SITUATION UPDATE pic.twitter.com/E2bIJuo6Lw — Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) September 18, 2019

It’s when someone finally cut a hole through the floor of the office above them and used a wire to pry loose the umbrella that Ponticelli got his office back, reports Vice.

What would you suggest?

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 14:43 IST