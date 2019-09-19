e-paper
Umbrella locks employees out of office for days. People pour in ‘useless’ suggestions

Initially, after all the employees arrived, they tried different methods to bulge the door but without any success.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:51 IST

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The team was locked out of their office for more than 2 days.
The team was locked out of their office for more than 2 days. (Twitter/@NeerajKA)
         

In the latest edition of unusual-incidents-which-may-baffle-you, an umbrella managed to lock out the employees of an office. Let that sink in.

Twitter user Neeraj K. Agrawal took to the micro-blogging platform to share the incident which took place in his friend’s office and it quickly captured people’s attention. They started dropping all sorts of comments. However, before telling how netizens reacted, here’s a look at what actually happened.

Mike Ponticelli, the man in question, works out of a shared workspace with his team, reports Vice. On Monday morning, when he reached office, he saw one of his team members waiting outside the office because a ‘rouge’ umbrella fell down in front of their main door and jammed it from inside.

The umbrella fell down and jammed the door from inside.
The umbrella fell down and jammed the door from inside.

Initially, after all the employees arrived, they tried different methods to bulge the door but without any success, reports Vice. The shared workspace staff and later a specialized engineer too tried to open the door but failed.

Eventually, Ponticelli and his team kept on working out of a different office, while trying to come up with another solution.

In the meantime, because of Agrawal’s tweet the Internet caught onto their plight and suggestions started pouring in. Check out some of the suggestions made by people:

Later, in a reply to the same tweet, Agrawal shared a screenshot of a conversation between himself and Ponticelli. The image shows them discussing how the issue was finally solved and it was not something suggested by the “smarty pants social webs.” Apparently, the tweeple dropped in useless suggestions.

It’s when someone finally cut a hole through the floor of the office above them and used a wire to pry loose the umbrella that Ponticelli got his office back, reports Vice.

What would you suggest?

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 14:43 IST

