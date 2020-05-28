Uncle and niece sing Marvin Gaye’s ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’. Leave everyone in awe

it-s-viral

Updated: May 28, 2020 17:02 IST

Some of us may have the honour of enjoying a good jam session with our beloved family members once in a while. It may be a Bollywood car karaoke or some random breakouts into any of our favourite High School Musical tracks. Either way, these musical interruptions are likely to bring a smile to our faces and pep to our daily routines. Well, watching this uncle and niece perform Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ may do the same for you.

This a little over 2-minute-long video was posted on Instagram on April 20. Shared on Joseph (JoJo) Clarke’s account, the clip has been captioned, “Ain’t no mountain high enough. LOOK who came to sing with Uncle Jo. I love you Bri (I call her my niece). You’re a star. Sheesh”.

The recording shows the pair sitting indoors as they karaoke to the pop/soul classic.

Since its original posting on the photo-and-video sharing application, the clip has accumulated almost 6 lakh views. The duo’s amazing performance has also been creating a buzz on other social media platforms, such as Twitter.

American actress, Kristen Bell who quite notably voiced Anna in Disney’s hit franchise Frozen also shared the recording on her Instagram account. The caption on her post read, “I’d like this CD immediately please and thank you”. Wow, looks like this performance receives a seal of approval from the singer of ‘Love is an Open Door’.

Here is how netizens reacted to the share. One Instagram user said, “You both made my day! Thanks for sharing this... made me smile”. While another comment read, “Love this”.

“This is amazing,” wrote another individual.

What are your thoughts on this talented duo?

