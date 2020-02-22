e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Unexpected end of ‘Muqabla’ dance to man’s scary fall off moving train, viral videos that left people with questions

Unexpected end of ‘Muqabla’ dance to man’s scary fall off moving train, viral videos that left people with questions

Here are some of the videos which went viral this week.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 22, 2020 18:56 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The videos created quite a stir online.
The videos created quite a stir online. (Screengrab)
         

Have you ever come across a video which make you go ‘but why?’ Then, you are not alone. In fact, the Internet is a treasure trove for such videos which leave you with unexpected questions. We have collected some such viral videos which piqued people’s interest this week because of their bizarre, scary, or unsettling nature.

Man’s unsettling backflip

A video of a man doing backflip while wearing high heels sparked a creepy feeling among many. It’s the unsettling and unexpected ending of the video which made it go all sorts of viral. It even managed to creep out Hollywood actor Will Smith.

Man’s scary fall off moving train

Shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, this video made people ask the question, ‘but, why?’ Initially shared on TikTok, the video shows an accident that shook netizens to the core. It shows a man, hanging from a train’s compartment, losing balance and falling down – from a moving train.

‘Muqabla’ dance video twist

A dance video became famous not because of the incredible moves but a surprising twist which has now left people surprised, including actor Varun Dhawan. The unsuspecting video starts with four boys showcasing awesome dance moves. However, at the end this happens:

Plane landing sideways

This video details an extraordinary landing of a passenger plane at Heathrow Airport. The video shows the plane landing sideways during storm. There’s a chance that this clip will give you goosebumps.

Employee taking bath in restaurant kitchen

A disgusting video of an employee taking bath in the kitchen of restaurant sparked a wave of questions among people. While some concluded that it’s repulsive, others wondered why someone would do this.

What do you think of the videos?

tags
top news
Sinister trend by populist elements to influence court verdicts, says Law Minister
Sinister trend by populist elements to influence court verdicts, says Law Minister
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
PM Modi a versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally: Justice Mishra
PM Modi a versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally: Justice Mishra
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump school event
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump school event
‘No Left, no Right’: Tigmanshu Dhulia says India only needs good governance
‘No Left, no Right’: Tigmanshu Dhulia says India only needs good governance
‘Doesn’t get the respect he deserves’: Styris on India pacer
‘Doesn’t get the respect he deserves’: Styris on India pacer
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news