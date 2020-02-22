Unexpected end of ‘Muqabla’ dance to man’s scary fall off moving train, viral videos that left people with questions

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 18:56 IST

Have you ever come across a video which make you go ‘but why?’ Then, you are not alone. In fact, the Internet is a treasure trove for such videos which leave you with unexpected questions. We have collected some such viral videos which piqued people’s interest this week because of their bizarre, scary, or unsettling nature.

Man’s unsettling backflip

A video of a man doing backflip while wearing high heels sparked a creepy feeling among many. It’s the unsettling and unexpected ending of the video which made it go all sorts of viral. It even managed to creep out Hollywood actor Will Smith.

Man’s scary fall off moving train

Shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, this video made people ask the question, ‘but, why?’ Initially shared on TikTok, the video shows an accident that shook netizens to the core. It shows a man, hanging from a train’s compartment, losing balance and falling down – from a moving train.

‘Muqabla’ dance video twist

A dance video became famous not because of the incredible moves but a surprising twist which has now left people surprised, including actor Varun Dhawan. The unsuspecting video starts with four boys showcasing awesome dance moves. However, at the end this happens:

I bet u will watch it again and again after watching the last frame! pic.twitter.com/53jCcUA8pH — Prabhasini (@cinnabar_dust) February 16, 2020

Plane landing sideways

This video details an extraordinary landing of a passenger plane at Heathrow Airport. The video shows the plane landing sideways during storm. There’s a chance that this clip will give you goosebumps.

WATCH: Pilots land passenger plane weighing 5,73,794 kg almost sideways due to heavy winds in London! (VIDEO: Instagram/speedbirdtv via CNN) pic.twitter.com/87osZf9rEM — Priya Jaiswal (@priyajais) February 17, 2020

Employee taking bath in restaurant kitchen

A disgusting video of an employee taking bath in the kitchen of restaurant sparked a wave of questions among people. While some concluded that it’s repulsive, others wondered why someone would do this.

What do you think of the videos?