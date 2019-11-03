e-paper
University professor brings soft toys to class every week, reason makes Twitter emotional. Watch

Twitter user Amy, on November 1, shared a video of her university professor taking out soft toys from his bag.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:15 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Till now, the video of the university professor with soft toys has gained over 7 million views. (Twitter/@lilmcnugs)
         

A video of a professor handing out soft toys to his students is the latest viral clip that’s keeping people busy. It’s, however, not the clip but the reason behind his act that has tugged at the heartstrings of tweeple.

Twitter user Amy, on November 1, shared a video of her professor taking out the soft toys from his bag. It’s what she wrote on the caption, about this otherwise unassuming video, that has left people emotional.

In the 8-second-long video, the teacher takes out several small stuffed toys from his bag and places them on a desk.

“I’m crying. My Vietnamese professor brings us stuffed animals every week,” Amy wrote. Then she explained that he does so to reward the students for their hard work.

Certainly, this quickly gathered appreciation from many. And, it’s clear from over seven million views that the clip has gathered till now – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed close to 6.7 lakh likes and 1.3 lakh retweets.

Most people expressed their emotions while commenting on the video. Just like Amy, they wrote that the clip has left them with tears of joy. Some people even shared GIFs to show their respect for the professor. Here’s how others reacted:

In a few more tweets, on the same post, Amy revealed that the name of the professor is Quyen Di and he was taking a class at the UCLA in Los Angeles. A few also commented that they are Di’s ex-students and the professor used to reward them too.

What do you think of this professor’s gesture?

