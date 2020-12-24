e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Unused toilet building in Ooty converted into art gallery, IAS officer shares video

Unused toilet building in Ooty converted into art gallery, IAS officer shares video

After watching the clip, you may find it hard to believe that this place was once a toilet complex.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 22:54 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the gallery converted from a toilet building.
The image shows the gallery converted from a toilet building.(Facebook/@Gallery OneTwo)
         

In an unusual initiative, an unused toilet building was converted into an art gallery named ‘Gallery OneTwo’ a few years ago. Recently, the place is again making headlines thanks to a clip shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu. The art gallery hosts exhibitions from various artists and Sahu captured the video when she was invited to one such opening. After watching the clip, you may find it hard to believe that this place was once a toilet complex.

The video starts with a shot of the entrance of the gallery and a glimpse of a little library can also be seen. As the clip goes on to show the interior, several artworks can be seen on the walls. “The local Municipality has constructed a new toilet in the vicinity & allowed the unused building for the Gallery. This can be easily replicated by all local bodies,” Sahu wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on December 22, the clip has garnered over 2,000 views along with numerous comments from netizens. People appreciated the unusual effort of utilising an unused space. Some also congratulated Sahu for encouraging the initiative.

The gallery has a dedicated Facebook page where regular updates about the ongoing and upcoming exhibitions are shared. You can check them out here.

What are your thoughts on this beautiful metamorphosis?

tags
top news
For total disengagement, India wants military commanders’ meet with China at ‘early date’
For total disengagement, India wants military commanders’ meet with China at ‘early date’
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
Covid-19: Learning to beat a virus
Covid-19: Learning to beat a virus
UK, EU reach post-Brexit trade deal to avert chaotic New Year’s split
UK, EU reach post-Brexit trade deal to avert chaotic New Year’s split
PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash in Dec 25 outreach
PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash in Dec 25 outreach
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
Nepal PM’s move to dissolve Parliament is ‘internal matter’, says India
Nepal PM’s move to dissolve Parliament is ‘internal matter’, says India
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In