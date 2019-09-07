UP man finds treasure worth Rs 25 lakh while digging, cops seize it. Here’s why

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:32 IST

A man digging the foundations for his home on Thursday stumbled upon a treasure trove of jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh, but the police say he can’t keep it.

The police seized 650 gm of gold and 4.53 kg of silver ornaments which appeared to be over 100 years old. Hardoi Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said that the items were taken from the finder as they could be of archaeological significance.

“It was seized as the person in whose possession it was found had no relevant papers,” said Priyadarshi. The police learn about the jewellery after information about the find spread in the village.

The police department shared the news on Twitter along with a few images:

Several people commented that it’s the finder who should get the treasure or at least a part of it.

Why do not you give him atleast half of it? — Harvin Harris (@Harvin_Blr) September 6, 2019

Poor Guy.. I hope he gets back what his ancestors had left for the rainy days.😅 — Ravish Bharti (@ravishbharti) September 6, 2019

Badi mehnat karke dhoondhi hogi @hatdoipolice @uppolice ne. Pados main kisi ka ghar lut jaye to kabhi chor nahin pakda jaata. Us Ghareeb ke ghar soonghte hue pohonch gaye #Shabbash — Shadab Ahmad Khan (@Shadab_doha) September 6, 2019

The man, who found the jewellery, first denied the incident but later admitted having unearthed it. Any jewellery or costly item dug out from earth is legally termed as “treasure” and is governed by the Indian Treasure Trove Act, 1878. Under section 4 of the Act, the finder of a “treasure” is supposed to apprise the district revenue officer either on his own or on receiving a notice. The finder is also required to deposit his find either with the district revenue officials or undertake to produce it before authorities when required.

As per section 11 of the Act, the finder of a treasure, however, still has a chance of owning it if authorities decide after an enquiry that it belongs to none else.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 16:27 IST