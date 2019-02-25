US brewery sells cereal-flavoured beer. Would you try it?

Smartmouth Brewing Co., a brewery in Norfolk Virginia which is well known for its bizarre flavour creations is releasing a Lucky Chamrs flavoured IPA beer.

Smartmouth told People magazine that the beer, named Saturday Morning IPA (India pale ale) is made by tossing pounds of marshmellows, some toasted, along with tropical fruity Calypso hops in the brewing process.

The brand even posted a photo on Instagram and was met with much fanfare. One user poster, “Oh I cannot wait!”, while another user wrote, “i have money. So put some in a box and mail me some.”

A post shared by Smartmouth Brewing Co. (@smartmouthbeer) on Feb 24, 2019 at 8:12am PST

According to Smartmouth, the new IPA will have an Alcohol By Volume (ABV) of 6.6 per cent, and will be released on draft and in 16 oz. cans on March 2. The brewery will be hosting a “Saturday Morning All Day” event to celebrate.

The beer will be available in restaurants, bars and in grocery store beer aisles across the state of Virginia.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 11:58 IST