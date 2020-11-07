e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / US Election 2020: Sand artist creates sculpture highlighting election result dilemma in Odisha

US Election 2020: Sand artist creates sculpture highlighting election result dilemma in Odisha

Pattnaik later also shared a photo of the sand art on his official Twitter handle, with a caption that read “#US Election 2020”

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 10:06 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Puri, Odisha
The image shows the sand art made by Sudarsan Pattnaik.
The image shows the sand art made by Sudarsan Pattnaik.(Twitter@sudarsansand)
         

With neither incumbent President Donald Trump nor his opponent Joe Biden yet receiving a clear majority in the US Elections, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik highlighted the dilemma of millions who are waiting eagerly for the final result on Friday.

Pattnaik later also shared a photo of the sand art on his official Twitter handle, with a caption that read “#US Election 2020”.

The work which stood near a sea beach in Puri, shows both Trump and Biden standing face to face while a question mark, highlighting the lack of clarity about the winner, is placed in between the two. Flying above the two leaders a US flag too has been created by Pattnaik.

Meanwhile, while the US awaits the final results of the votes cast on November 3, President Donald Trump on Friday attacked Twitter for being “out of control” and claimed that he could “WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST”.

“I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. US Supreme Court should decide!,” Trump said.

This is not the first time Trump has demanded the votes cast be considered illegal.

On Thursday (local time), Trump’s election campaign filed a new lawsuit against Philadelphia election officials for allegedly violating their due process rights by blocking the observation of ballots in the city.

Earlier, Trump’s election campaign had filed a lawsuit to stop ballot counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania and to prevent the counting of absentee ballots in Georgia that it claims arrived after the deadline on Election Day.

This comes as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads Trump in several states including Arizona and Nevada.

tags
top news
‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results
‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
India’s Covid-19 tally climbs to over 8.46 million; 50,356 cases recorded in last 24 hrs
India’s Covid-19 tally climbs to over 8.46 million; 50,356 cases recorded in last 24 hrs
Bihar Elections LIVE: 7.6% voter turnout recorded in Phase 3 till 9 am
Bihar Elections LIVE: 7.6% voter turnout recorded in Phase 3 till 9 am
Change is beckoning Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav as voting begins
Change is beckoning Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav as voting begins
Manipur bypolls: Polling underway in four assembly seats
Manipur bypolls: Polling underway in four assembly seats
Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows infected with Covid-19
Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows infected with Covid-19
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In