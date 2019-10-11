e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

9-year-old eagle is flying over Alps with camera on its back. Here’s why

White-tailed eagles are Europe’s biggest eagle. While they are ranked as “least concern” on a list of endangered species, they are now sparse in western Europe.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:16 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Chamonix
Victor a nine year old white-tailed eagle equipped with a 360 camera.
Victor a nine year old white-tailed eagle equipped with a 360 camera. (REUTERS)
         

Victor, a nine-year old white-tailed eagle, set off this week on a mission to raise awareness of climate change in the Alps, which have already been hard hit by the rise in global temperatures.

Equipped with a 360-degree camera mounted on his back, Victor soared above Mont Blanc and was set to take in five countries in five days, filming some of the world’s most spectacular scenery.

Victor is part of the Alpine Eagle Race project, which aims to raise awareness of melting glaciers and other effects of global warming through the combined eyes of the eagle, a photographer and a scientist.

The idea of eagle flying over the Alps aims to raise awareness about global warming.
The idea of eagle flying over the Alps aims to raise awareness about global warming. ( REUTERS )

“It is the first time that we can really see nature from the perspective of an eagle and we hope that (through) people seeing how beautiful our nature is, we can really raise awareness and actually give them a little reason to do something to reduce our impact on the climate,” said Ronald Menzel, a co-founder of Eagle Wings, a foundation that aims to protect the Alps.

White-tailed eagles are Europe’s biggest eagle. While they are ranked as “least concern” on a list of endangered species drawn up by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, they are now sparse in western Europe.

Dependent for their survival on water resources, which glaciers provide, the eagles disappeared from France altogether 200 years ago and only a few remain on the Swiss side of the border.

Falconers Eva Meyrier and Jacques Olivier Travers prepare Victor.
Falconers Eva Meyrier and Jacques Olivier Travers prepare Victor. ( REUTERS )

“Unfortunately today glaciers are the main problem because we can see clearly that they’re melting at an incredible speed,” said Jacques Olivier Travers, a co-founder of Eagle Wings and one of Victor’s falconers. “So we need to protect this environment first to be able to bring these eagles back into the wild,” he added.

Researchers say Alpine glaciers are melting at an alarming rate with before and after photographs showing them retreating up valleys over the last century.

An aerial footage shot by a camera attached to an eagle of a glacier in Western Europe.
An aerial footage shot by a camera attached to an eagle of a glacier in Western Europe. ( AP )

“Around the world we have had over the last 50 years an increase of temperature of around 0.8 degrees (Centigrade). In the Alps, an average of 1.5 degrees. And here ... in Mont Blanc, it is 2 degrees. So (it has) already (reached) the worst prediction that scientists gave for climate change in the next century,” said Menzel.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 12:12 IST

tags
top news
Why discuss internal issues…: Amit Shah questions Rahul over Corbyn tweet
Why discuss internal issues…: Amit Shah questions Rahul over Corbyn tweet
Oct 11, 2019 13:34 IST
Iran says oil tanker struck by two rockets off Saudi Arabia
Iran says oil tanker struck by two rockets off Saudi Arabia
Oct 11, 2019 12:17 IST
Unparalleled, says India on PM Modi’s ‘unscripted’ summit with Xi Jinping
Unparalleled, says India on PM Modi’s ‘unscripted’ summit with Xi Jinping
Oct 11, 2019 13:30 IST
Woman accuses Amazon delivery man of bid to ‘hypnotise, rape’, refuses to file case
Woman accuses Amazon delivery man of bid to ‘hypnotise, rape’, refuses to file case
Oct 11, 2019 11:53 IST
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Oct 11, 2019 12:47 IST
‘Open to misinterpretation’: UK’s Corbyn relents amid row over Kashmir stand
‘Open to misinterpretation’: UK’s Corbyn relents amid row over Kashmir stand
Oct 11, 2019 10:50 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 08:58 IST
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
Oct 11, 2019 11:33 IST
trending topics
PM ModiBulandshahrHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanBigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written UpdatesDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News