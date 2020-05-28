e-paper
Video of baby koala popping out of mom’s pouch to say hello is the rainbow amid the difficult times. Watch

The video goes on to reveal a beautiful new member of the park inside the mama Koala’s pouch.

it-s-viral Updated: May 28, 2020 16:45 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
As a staffer approaches the Koala mom, she clutches the person for some cuddles.
During difficult times, some stories come out as a ray of hope for a better tomorrow. One such story from the Australian Reptile Park will surely make you smile. After the horrifying bushfires in Australia that ravaged most of the natural habitat of koalas, the question of their survival was a big concern. But with time, nature has healed itself and this Koala mom proves the case.

A video posted on the Facebook page of Australian Reptile Park, shows a Koala clinging onto a tree. As a staffer approaches the Koala mom, she clutches the person for some cuddles. The video goes on to reveal a beautiful new member of the park inside the mama Koala’s pouch. A tiny baby Koala can be seen looking curiously at the new world she woke up to. The clip ends with the park staff weighing the mama Koala as she turns out to be in perfect health.

“We have a very special announcement,” reads the post. “Our very first koala of the season has popped out of Mum’s pouch to say hello! Keepers have decided to name her Ash! Ash is the first koala born at the park since the tragic Australian bushfires and is a sign of hope for the future of Australia’s native wildlife,” adds the caption.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Posted on May 27, the announcement has garnered over 8.8 lakh views and lots of good wishes from netizens. While some just wanted to give the mama and the baby a big hug, others commented how Ash is a little miracle in these dark times.

“So wonderful to see new life after all the suffering, god bless them all,” writes a Facebook user. “I’m not crying, you’re crying,” says another. “Welcome Ash and congratulations mommy on such a cute baby,” comments a third.

What do you think of this little one?

