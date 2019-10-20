e-paper
Video of cockroach ‘smoking’ cigarette sparks Twitter chatter. Seen it yet?

Spotted in one of the streets in New York City, the video of the cockroach has captured attention of many.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 20, 2019 17:35 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
From amazement to disgust, the video sparked all sorts of emotions.
From amazement to disgust, the video sparked all sorts of emotions. (Twitter/Tom Kretchmar)
         

In a bizarre video, which has now evoked a range of emotions among people, a cockroach is seen ‘smoking’ a cigarette – or that’s what many tweeple are jokingly suggesting.

Shared by Twitter user Tom Kretchmar on October 18, the video shows the insect carrying the remains of a cigarette which is nearly double its size.

Reportedly, spotted in one of the streets in New York City, the video of the cockroach has captured attention of many. It’s certainly clear from over 3.5 million views it has garnered – and still counting. Further, it has also amassed close to 93,000 likes and about 20,000 retweets.

From amazement to disgust, the video sparked all sorts of emotions among people. There were also a few who reacted on the video with a touch of humour.

A few seized this opportunity and shared edited images and GIFs of different animals ‘holding’ cigarette.

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 17:23 IST

