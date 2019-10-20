Video of cockroach ‘smoking’ cigarette sparks Twitter chatter. Seen it yet?

it-s-viral

In a bizarre video, which has now evoked a range of emotions among people, a cockroach is seen ‘smoking’ a cigarette – or that’s what many tweeple are jokingly suggesting.

Shared by Twitter user Tom Kretchmar on October 18, the video shows the insect carrying the remains of a cigarette which is nearly double its size.

Reportedly, spotted in one of the streets in New York City, the video of the cockroach has captured attention of many. It’s certainly clear from over 3.5 million views it has garnered – and still counting. Further, it has also amassed close to 93,000 likes and about 20,000 retweets.

Tired: pizza rat

Wired: cigarette cockroach pic.twitter.com/HPxBLkWstX — Tom Kretchmar (@tkretchmar) October 18, 2019

From amazement to disgust, the video sparked all sorts of emotions among people. There were also a few who reacted on the video with a touch of humour.

He works for the city and is on his break. Leave him alone. — Can Opener (@xbxba84) October 18, 2019

Goddamn this is brilliant — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) October 18, 2019

Am I the only one that wants to help it? He’s really trying. — amanda hugandkiss Ⓥ (@wendybyrdm) October 18, 2019

Leave him be, he’s just having a rough day. — Steve (@Steven909_) October 18, 2019

A few seized this opportunity and shared edited images and GIFs of different animals ‘holding’ cigarette.

What do you think of the video?

