Video of driverless Premier Padmini car in Tamil Nadu leaves people baffled

“Tesla from the inside,” jokingly wrote a Facebook user on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 15:37 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the driverless car.
The image shows the driverless car. (Facebook/@Tagore Cherry)
         

Thanks to technology, driverless cars are a reality today. Still, a video showcasing a car apparently being driven without a driver has left people baffled. Interestingly, the car shown in the clip is not some hi-technology self-driven car but a Premier Padmini car or colloquially called Fiat which was launched around 1960s and was in production till 2000s.

The video was shared on Facebook profile named Tagore Cherry. The clip shows a man sitting on the passenger’s side of the car wearing a mask. The car smoothly cruises through the traffic without anyone in the driver’s seat.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered tons of reactions and more than three lakh views. While some expressed their surprise, others tried explaining how the man was driving the car. There were a few who took the route of hilarity while replying.

“Controls might be similar to that of driving school vehicles which have pedals on co-driver’s side also,” wrote a Facebook user offering an explanation. “Saw this legend near Katpadi railway station, really amazed by this fiatian,” explained another.

“Tesla from the inside,” joked a third. Using a similar humorous tone, another individual wrote, “His driver must be an invisible man.”

What do you think of the video?

