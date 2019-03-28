Today in New Delhi, India
Video of elephant being beaten up in Kerala goes viral, prompts action

According to the tweet posted, the elephant in the video is named Karnan and it was once a temple elephant.

Updated: Mar 28, 2019 18:11 IST
The video shows the men using sticks to prod the animal to do something. (Twitter/@pramodchandrase)

A video of a group of mahouts mercilessly beating up an elephant in Kerala has gone viral. The video, shared on Twitter, has caused anger among many people on the micro-blogging site and even prompted action according to another tweet on the thread.

The tweet has been shared by Twitter user Pramod Chandrasekharan. He mentions in his tweet that the elephant in the video is named Karnan and was once a temple elephant. “Karnan the gentle giant, once a temple elephant, being mercilessly beaten up in Thrissur, Kerala,” he tweeted.

The video shows the men using sticks to prod the animal to do something. Once the elephant sits on the grounds and lies down, they continue using sticks to hit the being.

The video has left many on Twitter angry and upset.

One of the Twitter users also expressed anger towards the person recording the video instead of intervening. Chandrasekharan explained:

Eventually, ‘Voice for Asian Elephants Society’ responded to the thread about action reportedly being taken against the men captured in the video.

Another tweet about action being taken has been shared on Twitter:

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 18:05 IST

