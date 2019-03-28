Video of elephant being beaten up in Kerala goes viral, prompts action

A video of a group of mahouts mercilessly beating up an elephant in Kerala has gone viral. The video, shared on Twitter, has caused anger among many people on the micro-blogging site and even prompted action according to another tweet on the thread.

The tweet has been shared by Twitter user Pramod Chandrasekharan. He mentions in his tweet that the elephant in the video is named Karnan and was once a temple elephant. “Karnan the gentle giant, once a temple elephant, being mercilessly beaten up in Thrissur, Kerala,” he tweeted.

The video shows the men using sticks to prod the animal to do something. Once the elephant sits on the grounds and lies down, they continue using sticks to hit the being.

Karnan the gentle giant,once a temple elephant ,being mercilessly beaten up in thrissur ,kerala pic.twitter.com/hNNGF7VyID — 𝓹𝓻𝓪𝓶𝓸𝓭 𝓬𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓻𝓪𝓼𝓮𝓴𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓪𝓷 (@pramodchandrase) March 25, 2019

The video has left many on Twitter angry and upset.

Nothing, neither logic nor reason, can justify this torture. These men must be severely punished by the law. India has the laws to charge these sadists - and prosecute we must.

What an inhuman lot we humans have become! 🤭 — FraudGuru (@RandomRoaming) March 26, 2019

Why why why ? What did he do ? — seema'unlimited (@seemarkmenon) March 25, 2019

This is awful. Any idea if any agency has pursued against the perpetrators? — Borah (@BorahBedabrata) March 25, 2019

No this is cruelty 😣😭 — 🇮🇳Chowkidar Suhana Tiwari🇮🇳 (@Suhana82874388) March 26, 2019

One of the Twitter users also expressed anger towards the person recording the video instead of intervening. Chandrasekharan explained:

Every animal case go by video evidence as per AWBI ,so who ever took video has that presence of mind! Elephant is rescued by forest department and is with them and cases filed against owner! — 𝓹𝓻𝓪𝓶𝓸𝓭 𝓬𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓻𝓪𝓼𝓮𝓴𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓪𝓷 (@pramodchandrase) March 26, 2019

Eventually, ‘Voice for Asian Elephants Society’ responded to the thread about action reportedly being taken against the men captured in the video.

@vfaes_org has investigated this story. Our founder has filed a complaint against owners & mahouts. A Case was booked by Trissur district forest officers. Mahouts were fired. The elephant has been transferred to Palakkad district, & is being monitored closely by the forest dept. — VFAES (@vfaes_org) March 26, 2019

Another tweet about action being taken has been shared on Twitter:

This case has been taken up by the authorities. Mahouts are fired, case has been booked, and elephant is looked up by FD. Really appreciate that people flag such issues but these accounts are not monitored 24X7. Such cases should be taken upto authorities directly. https://t.co/muJisYwIha — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 26, 2019

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 18:05 IST