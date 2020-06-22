e-paper
Video of snake sssipping water from a spoon is oddly mesmerizing. Watch

If you are fascinated by snakes, this video is a must watch.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 22, 2020 13:36 IST
Amrita Kohli
Lokki the snake sipping his water.
Lokki the snake sipping his water. (Instagram/@lokkithesnake)
         

Snakes are among those creatures from the animal kingdom that frighten us and amaze us all at the same time. This video of Lokki the snake comes under the ‘amaze’ category. It shows the pet slurping away water from a spoon and is quite a treat to watch.

Shared on the snake’s official Instagram page, the clip shows the adorable Western Hognose drinking water from a spoon. “Our little zombie hog is so spoiled!” says the caption shared along with the video.

The pet’s human explains when the video was recorded the snake was preparing to shed which is why his skin, including his eyes, look lighter. “Whilst this is happening they go through a phase where they can’t see, or find it hard see. This happens 3/4 times a year for Lokki. He is kinda sad and cranky whilst he can’t see, so he doesn’t come out to drink (which is why we spoon feed him during his shed),” they posted in the comments section.

Watch the snake ssssiping some water below:

Shared on June 13, the video has collected over 8,000 likes and lots of comments.

“How adorable!” shared an individual. “Uhhh nope! They all scare me!” posted another. “I’m almost exploding with the cuteness,” added a third. “Woah that’s a big boy drink!” wrote a fourth.

Another post shared on the page recently confirms that Lokki has finally shed. Take a look:

What do you think of Lokki?

Also Read | Tiny green snake drinks water from a person’s palm. People call it ‘cute noodle’

