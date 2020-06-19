Tiny green snake drinks water from a person’s palm. People call it ‘cute noodle’

it-s-viral

It’s tiny, it’s green, it’s slithery, and it’s beyond adorable. We understand that there are many who would not use the words slithering and adorable in the same sentence but chances are that this video of a snake may make you reconsider.

Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the video shows a tiny snake drinking water from a person’s palm. Though just seven seconds long, the video has the ability to make you go “aww.”

Nanda, along with the video, also shared how snakes actually drink water. “Snake sipping in some water. Tongue doesn’t help a snake get water. It is said that they depress their jaws creating negative pressure to draw the water & then seal up the mouth to create a positive pressure & push the water into their body,” he wrote.

Take a look at the video and don’t blame us if you keep watching it on a loop:

Snake sipping in some water.

Tongue doesn’t help a snake get water.

It is said that they depress their jaws creating negative pressure to draw the water & then seal up the mouth to create a positive pressure & push the water into their body. pic.twitter.com/5KZPxWsHDf — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 18, 2020

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 6,500 views – and counting. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 500 likes.

Not just on Twitter, the video was also shared on Reddit. Though it’s not known who captured the delightful incident or when, it’s now creating a stir among netiznes - both on Twitter and Reddit.

“Incredibly beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user. “The colour of the snake is just wow and it looks so cute,” expressed another. “Amazing view, have never seen or even ever heard of anything like this. I’m awestruck,” tweeted a third.

As for the Redditors, they also shared comments which capture their amazement perfectly. A few also took the route of hilarity while expressing themselves.

“Oh my goodness, what a cute little snek. I love him, he’s so adorable!” wrote a Redditor. “Cute noodle,” wrote another. “Ah yes the noodle is M O I S T U R I N G,” joked a third. “For I second I thought that was a plant and the snake was somewhere else in the video,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

