Los Angeles, Brad Pitt is reprising his character of Cliff Booth from Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" for spin off that will be directed by David Fincher. Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth movie gets a title

Netflix has announced that the new movie is officially titled "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth", a Hollywood stuntman with mysterious past.

The film gets a two-week Imax run globally starting November 25 before it begins streaming from December 23, said Variety.

Tarantino penned the script for the new movie that also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis and Karren Karagulian.

But he decided not to direct the follow up to his 2019 movie featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as a Western movie star Rick Dalton and Pitt as his trusted stunt double.

"The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" is set in 1977, eight years after the events of the first film, and centres on Booth coming to terms with a very different Hollywood.

In the Church of Tarantino, the director, who plans to make one last film before stepping away from filmmaking, said he did not want his last movie to be a sequel.

"I love this script, but I'm still walking down the same ground I've already walked," he said last year. "It just kind of unenthused me."

Both Tarantino and Fincher are among the most respected new-age directors in Hollywood. Tarantino has directed hits such as "Kill Bill", "Pulp Fiction", "Reservoir Dogs", "The Hateful Eight" and "Django Unchained".

Fincher has been the brain behind revered movies like "Fight Club", "Panic Room", "Zodiac", "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button", "The Social Network", "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" as well as "Gone Girl". He was also behind popular streaming shows on Netflix, including "House of Cards" and "Mindhunter".

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