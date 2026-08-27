This Maharashtra island, popular among tourists, appears for just 30 minutes a day

For most of the day, there is no island to be seen. But for a fleeting window during low tide, a sandy patch emerges from the Arabian Sea off Maharashtra's Konkan coast, drawing visitors eager to catch a glimpse before the sea covers it again. The island is essentially a low-lying sandbar whose visibility is governed by the tides. (AI-generated image)

Known as Seagull Island, the unusual attraction is located near Devbag in Sindhudurg district, close to Malvan. Travel reports have popularised it as an island that appears for only about 30 minutes a day, although the precise duration depends on tidal conditions and can vary.

Why does Seagull Island disappear? There is no mystery behind the island's disappearing act. It is essentially a low-lying sandbar whose visibility is governed by the tides.

When the sea recedes during low tide, the sandy stretch becomes exposed. As the tide rises, the water covers it again.

According to media reports, visitors often plan their trip around the low tide because the timing of the island’s appearance changes from day to day.

An academic study on waterbirds along Maharashtra's coast also identifies Seagull Island and Tsunami Island as two large sandbars between Devbag and Bhogave beaches. The study recorded waterbirds using these sandbars and noted that gulls roosted in the area.