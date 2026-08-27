Dravid and Sehwag back in Indian team: Aryavir, Anvay named in India's U-19 squad for Australia series
Aaryavir Sehwag, Virender’s elder son, and Anvay Dravid, Rahul’s younger son, have both been picked in India’s Under-19 squad
Fourteen years after Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag last walked out together for India, their names are back on the same team sheet. Only this time, it is their sons who will carry the familiar cricketing legacies into the next chapter.
Dravid and Sehwag last played together for India in 2012, against Australia, in a Test match in Adelaide. Dravid retired from international cricket three months later, while Sehwag carried on for another three years before calling time on his career in 2015.
Now, Aaryavir Sehwag, Virender’s elder son, and Anvay Dravid, Rahul’s younger son, have both been picked in India’s Under-19 squad — incidentally, for another series against Australia.
The pair have been named by the BCCI selection committee for Australia U-19’s upcoming tour of India and will be part of the three one-day matches against the visitors, to be played in Rajkot.
It is a maiden India call-up for 18-year-old Aaryavir, who is currently playing in the Delhi Premier League.
Meanwhile, Anvay, the younger son of former India captain and coach Dravid, has retained his place in the ODI squad after being part of the India U-19 side that toured Sri Lanka last month.
The 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter scored 14 and 87 in the two youth ODIs he played during the tour.
The three one-day matches will be played in Rajkot.
The selectors have also picked a separate squad for the multi-day fixtures, but neither Aaryavir nor Anvay has been included in that squad.
Squads
India U-19 squad for one-day matches: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashbardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel
India U-19 squad for multi-day fixtures: Yashbardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More