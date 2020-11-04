e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Video showing jellyfish swimming may soothe your mid-week blues. Watch

Video showing jellyfish swimming may soothe your mid-week blues. Watch

“Absolutely magnificent,” reads a comment by an Instagram user.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 12:44 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows jellyfish swimming.
The image shows jellyfish swimming.(Instagram/@sheddaquarium)
         

If you’re feeling a bit tired due to the mid-week blues, this video by Shedd aquarium may help calm you down. Shared on Instagram, the video features some jellyfish swimming freely.

The seven-minute-long video shows the creatures gliding around in a fascinating motion. “A soothing swim with sea jellies,” reads a part of the caption alongside the video.

“Tune into the mesmerizing motion of colourful sea nettles, busy blue blubber jellies and the relaxing slow flow of moon jellies,” it adds. The caption also provides some interesting facts about jellyfish.

Take a look at the blissful clip and the detailed post:

Posted a few hours ago, the clip has garnered 7,400 views. Netizens dropped comments on how soothing and satisfying the video is. Many also shared their appreciation for the beautiful jellyfish. Others simply commented ‘Wow’ and ‘Amazing’ for the video.

“Absolutely magnificent,” wrote an Instagram user. “Soothing and beautiful,” expressed another. “This is so calming,” said a third.

“I could watch this all day,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of this video?

