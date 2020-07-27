e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Vidya Balan takes on this math question. Watch what happens

Vidya Balan takes on this math question. Watch what happens

Vidya Balan, who is playing Shakuntala Devi in her upcoming film, talks about numbers, equations, her 10th grade math marks, and more with RJ Stutee on the chat show, Aur Batao.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 27, 2020 19:03 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Bollywood actor Vidya Balan and the host of virtual chatshow Aur Batao RJ Stutee Ghosh.
The image shows Bollywood actor Vidya Balan and the host of virtual chatshow Aur Batao RJ Stutee Ghosh.
         

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is playing the role of Shakuntala Devi, popularly known as the ‘Human Computer’, in her upcoming film named after the mathematician herself. The movie, which is going to release on Amazon Prime, is already creating quite a buzz among netizens. Now, RJ Stutee is conversing with the actor to understand what it took for her to take on such a role... starting with Balan’s ability to do equations.

The latest episode of the chat show ‘Aur Batao’ begins on an energetic note as both Balan and RJ Stutee get into the groove of the interview. RJ Stutee starts with a poetic introduction which impresses Balan. After this, she poses a math question towards the actress to gauge her numeric problem-solving abilities.

“If we speak to Vidya Balan for 20 minutes, and the heart skips a beat every minute. How many times does the heartbeat while speaking to Vidya Balan?” asks RJ Stutee.

Do you know the answer to this question? Are you wondering if Vidya Balan is able to solve the equation?

Check out the video below to find out this and more:

So what are your thoughts on this dynamic duo? Anything about the interview that caught your attention in particular? Maybe Balan’s excellent performance in her 10th-grade math exam? Let us know your thoughts and be sure to check out Shakuntala Devi releasing on Amazon Prime.

