Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019

Viral pic of man standing for 6 hours on flight so wife can lie down divides Twitter

While some have described the gesture as “sweet”, several others have called out the woman for being “selfish”.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 10, 2019 13:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Several people have posted their reactions on the tweet and the man’s gesture.
Several people have posted their reactions on the tweet and the man’s gesture. (Twitter/@courtneylj_)
         

A tweet about a man’s gesture towards his wife has sparked something of a debate on social media. A picture going viral shows a man standing on the aisle of an aircraft while his wife lies across three empty seats. The tweet posted along with the photo claims the man stood like that for six hours during the flight, all so his wife could sleep. “Now THAT is love,” says the tweet further. Turns out, not everyone agrees.

“This guy stood up the whole 6 hours so his wife could sleep. Now THAT is love,” says the tweet posted by Twitter user Courtney Lee Johnson. The tweet doesn’t include any other details about the duration or destination of the flight and doesn’t identify the couple as well.

Shared on September 6, the tweet has collected over 15,800 likes and more than 3,500 retweets - and still counting.

Several people have posted their reactions on the tweet - while some have praised the man for his gesture and called it “sweet”, several others have called out the woman for being “selfish”. Many posted some technical questions as well.

“It could be that his wife was flying to or from treatment. If it was my wife, I would definitely do it,” says a Twitter user. “If that is love then I rather be lonely,” says another. “That’s not love. That’s selfishness on the woman’s part. Can’t she just place her head on his shoulders and sleep? Love doesn’t work like that LOL,” says a third.

Here’s how many others have reacted to the photo:

 What do you think about the viral tweet?

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 13:15 IST

