Viral pic of man standing for 6 hours on flight so wife can lie down divides Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 13:31 IST

A tweet about a man’s gesture towards his wife has sparked something of a debate on social media. A picture going viral shows a man standing on the aisle of an aircraft while his wife lies across three empty seats. The tweet posted along with the photo claims the man stood like that for six hours during the flight, all so his wife could sleep. “Now THAT is love,” says the tweet further. Turns out, not everyone agrees.

“This guy stood up the whole 6 hours so his wife could sleep. Now THAT is love,” says the tweet posted by Twitter user Courtney Lee Johnson. The tweet doesn’t include any other details about the duration or destination of the flight and doesn’t identify the couple as well.

This guy stood up the whole 6 hours so his wife could sleep. Now THAT is love. pic.twitter.com/Vk9clS9cCj — Courtney Lee Johnson (@courtneylj_) 6 September 2019

Shared on September 6, the tweet has collected over 15,800 likes and more than 3,500 retweets - and still counting.

Several people have posted their reactions on the tweet - while some have praised the man for his gesture and called it “sweet”, several others have called out the woman for being “selfish”. Many posted some technical questions as well.

“It could be that his wife was flying to or from treatment. If it was my wife, I would definitely do it,” says a Twitter user. “If that is love then I rather be lonely,” says another. “That’s not love. That’s selfishness on the woman’s part. Can’t she just place her head on his shoulders and sleep? Love doesn’t work like that LOL,” says a third.

Here’s how many others have reacted to the photo:

Be the kind of man who would do this, but don’t be the kind of woman who would allow this https://t.co/L29W9Y28xC — Harriet Wright (@harriet_wrightx) 6 September 2019

I can't let my man stand for even 10 minutes. I'd definitely be sleeping on his laps which would even be more comfortable. Or rest properly on the chair. Why would you let your man stand for 6 hours? — FiloMena (@MenaOkonkwo) 6 September 2019

Unless she's sick and this is the only rest position within the circumstance that will make her stay alive. If not, its total bullshit!!! — Teka® (@tekatwittn) 6 September 2019

We need to let go of this idea of love that involves suffering. — Brand _Afrika (@brand_afrika) 6 September 2019

That's not love. Also which airline allows anyone to stand for 6 hours during a flight? — Nekishon Gorani (@GoraniNekishon) 6 September 2019

She couldn't just lie across HIM?! I won't judge their marriage. My hubs is the kind of man who would do this for me, but I am not the kind of wife to ask this of him! pic.twitter.com/fswsyKi52e — Twin & her Hubs! (@CLE_SHONUFF) 6 September 2019

So the flight attendant let him stand for 6 hours? pic.twitter.com/Bgj8NGuKeA — astro.nic.visuals (@NicVisuals) 6 September 2019

What do you think about the viral tweet?

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 13:15 IST