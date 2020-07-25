Viral video claims it shows a waterfall in Jabalpur. Here’s where it’s really from

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 19:16 IST

A beautiful video of a waterfall has created quite a stir on Twitter after a user of the micro-blogging site shared it with a claim that it shows Beraghat Falls in Jabalpur.

Twitter user @anusehgal wrote, “Our desi Niagra falls- Beraghat Falls -Jabalpur in this monsoon (via WAP)” and shared the video. After being shared, it soon captured people’s attention and even gathered more than 4.9 lakh views.

There is no doubt that the view shown in the video is spectacular and may fill you up with serenity. However a few shared comments on the post, pointing out that the falls aren’t located in Madhya Pradesh but in Karnataka.

These tweeple are right. The video captures Jog Falls which is situated in Karnataka.

The original video was shared back in 2019 on an Instagram profile named muralimohanpm. “I don’t think Jog falls can be any more beautiful than this. The right time of the year to witness India’s second highest Plunge Waterfall. It is now or next year kinda scene,” says the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the video which has prompted quite a few reactions:

Our desi Niagra falls- Beraghat Falls -Jabalpur in this monsoon (via WAP) pic.twitter.com/ipSItgDYFb — anu sehgal (@anusehgal) July 24, 2020

As mentioned there were many who pointed out the real location of the falls. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “Hellooooo, this is Jog falls in Karnataka. I have been there.” To which the original posted replied, “My bad.”

So while the video makes for a beautiful watch, it actually shows Jog Falls in Karnataka. What do you think about the video?

