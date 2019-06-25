Virat Kohli’s ‘no days off’ video will make you head towards gym. Watch

Do you consistently tell yourself tomorrow is the day you’ll start working out? Do you keep coming up with reasons to miss the gym? And do you feel with each passing day you’re running out of legitimate excuses? If the answers to the above questions is yes, yes and yes, here’s something that can help you out. A post shared by Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli may just help you pull up your socks (and wear your shoes) and march right over to the gym.

The video shows Kohli working out at the gym, probably as a part of his exercise routine for the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. And while watching him may make you sweat, it’s his caption that’ll really inspire you.

“No days off,” he tweeted along with the video, adding: “Nothing can be done without hard work.”

No days off 💪🏋‍♂. Nothing can be done without hardwork. pic.twitter.com/o22H1XdzHc — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 24, 2019

The video has definitely impressed people on Twitter. Since being shared some 16 hours ago, the video has collected over 1.1 lakh likes and more than 8,900 retweets.

What do you think of this video?

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 15:10 IST