Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 25, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Virat Kohli’s ‘no days off’ video will make you head towards gym. Watch

It comes with a message on hard work

it's viral Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Twitter,Gym,Video
The video shows Kohli working out at the gym. (Twitter/@Virat Kohli)

Do you consistently tell yourself tomorrow is the day you’ll start working out? Do you keep coming up with reasons to miss the gym? And do you feel with each passing day you’re running out of legitimate excuses? If the answers to the above questions is yes, yes and yes, here’s something that can help you out. A post shared by Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli may just help you pull up your socks (and wear your shoes) and march right over to the gym.

The video shows Kohli working out at the gym, probably as a part of his exercise routine for the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. And while watching him may make you sweat, it’s his caption that’ll really inspire you.

“No days off,” he tweeted along with the video, adding: “Nothing can be done without hard work.”

The video has definitely impressed people on Twitter. Since being shared some 16 hours ago, the video has collected over 1.1 lakh likes and more than 8,900 retweets.

What do you think of this video?

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 15:10 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics