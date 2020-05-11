e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Wallace, the French Bulldog, is back in the news but this time for his devious actions. Watch

Wallace, the French Bulldog, is back in the news but this time for his devious actions. Watch

Breaking news: Wallace the French Bulldog gets into trouble with the law for his cheeky shenanigans. What does this mean for his film career? Watch to find out.

it-s-viral Updated: May 11, 2020 13:58 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Wallace’s hooman created and edited this video which was then posted on the ‘stinky’ doggo’s very own Instagram.
Wallace's hooman created and edited this video which was then posted on the 'stinky' doggo's very own Instagram.(Instagram/@thestinkpig)
         

Some of you may remember Wallace, the French Bulldog, who starred in the web-series ‘Wallace Inside’ and a motion picture called ‘Wallace Outside’ which was supposed to come out this summer. Well, it seems like everyone’s favourite Frenchie from New York is making headlines again but this time, not for all the right reasons.

Wallace’s hooman created and edited this video which was then posted on the ‘stinky’ doggo’s very own Instagram account on May 10. The clip has been captioned, “To my family, friends, and fans...I’m sorry. I will be better. Thank you for your support during this time”.

The recording, formatted in the style of a TMZ paparazzi expose video, shows Wallace getting into trouble with the law for doing doggo things. The text at the bottom of the clip reads, “Wallace arrested and charged”. All this while a voiceover lets the viewers know that, “Wallace the star of Wallace Inside has found himself ‘inside’ a jail cell”. “Wallace has been charged for the possession of milk bones (a dog treat),” informed the make-shift TMZ reporter.

Wondering what this lawsuit means for Wallace’s future? Find out by watching the video below.

Since its original posting, the clip has been watched more than 2,200 times. Here is how Instagram users reacted to the post. One person said, “Wallace is out of control!”. While another wrote, “Hopefully Wallace gets the help he needs”.

Some in the comment section even believed that Wallace was falsely framed which is why they started using the hashtag #freewallace.

What are your thoughts on this rebellious pupper? Do you think he deserves a doggo jail sentence or is he innocent?

Also read: Single doggo dad raises his two water pups in the most heartwarming fashion. Watch

