e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 31, 2019

Watch: Bear tries but fails to rescue crying sibling from dustbin. Then this happens

In the video, the cub can be heard crying from inside the metal dumpster.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 31, 2019 16:02 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Kings Beach
The young bear cub tried to climb the dumpster to rescue its sibling.
The young bear cub tried to climb the dumpster to rescue its sibling. (Facebook/Placer County Sheriff’s Office)
         

When a late-night trip to a trash container left a wailing bear cub stuck inside a dumpster near a Lake Tahoe motel, deputies were called upon to help the cub reunite with its family.

The cub can be heard crying from inside the metal dumpster in video recorded by Placer County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday. While their mother keeps watch, the bear’s sibling first attempts to rescue the trapped bear, initially trying to climb a light pole, to no avail. It then climbs on the side of the trash container but fails to open the heavy lid. Finally, deputies — who are no strangers to bears in Lake Tahoe — come to the rescue.

With the bear family a few paces away and watching from behind a tree, a deputy opens the trash container with a pole and a second deputy quickly places a ladder inside the container. The deputies back away, allowing the cub to climb the ladder and scurry off to rejoin its family.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. “Awesome, thanks for helping the little guy out!” wrote a Facebook user. “Thank you for protecting our bears,” wrote another. “Poor baby and mama. Thanks for caring and the rescue,” wrote a third.

What do you think about this adorable rescue operation?

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 16:02 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss